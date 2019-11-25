‘He hates dogs’: Trump ridiculed for Conan the hero dog photo op

President Donald Trump introduced Conan the Special Forces dog during a bizarre White House event, and social media users howled with laughter.

The dog took part in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi, and Trump has hailed the animal as a hero.

The president told reporters that Conan might attack anyone who opened their mouths, and he also suggested that he had wanted to muzzle the dog — which he did not touch — during the event.

also for some reason @JudgeJeanine was at the conan the dog photo op at the white house pic.twitter.com/FWTojqAjr6 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 25, 2019

In which the president of the United States tells this reporter (me) it’s a good thing this military dog is not in a bad mood today. pic.twitter.com/4MtlxpmNUn — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 25, 2019

Gonna tell my kids that Conan the dog was our 45th President. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 25, 2019

Conan the dog is more stable than most of the senior members of this administration https://t.co/BLkpb3gfIs — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 25, 2019

Trump just introduced reporters to Conan, the military dog wounded in the al-Baghdadi raid, in a surprise event in the Rose Garden. Pence scratched Conan's head as Trump spoke. The president did not touch Conan. Asked if he'd like to pet the dog, Trump ignored the question. — Alex Wayne (@aawayne) November 25, 2019

Trump has probably had 90 party hacks suggest he should get a dog to soften his image and his answer to them is to fly one in for an hour, then brag about how lethal he is. pic.twitter.com/LAIzsCz8gY — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 25, 2019

Trump supporters today: Hey, he had a nice event for the Conan dog, and he walked and made comments without doing anything stupid. Therefore, ignore his attempted extortion of Ukraine, dismantling of military disciplinary review protocols and declaring war on civil servants. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 25, 2019

Dog tries to teach Trump how to poop in the yard & not all over the Constitution, Trump unable or unwilling to learn this. #IdiotTrump https://t.co/b7TFmUBkJB — Evilbunny Pottymouth (@beerscouts) November 25, 2019

look how awkward trump is with the dog. he looks terrified. pic.twitter.com/9KjHgBPyJy — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 25, 2019