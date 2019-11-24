Quantcast
Connect with us

Here are 5 one-liners to fight back against your right-wing family members at Thanksgiving dinner

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Thanksgiving dinners can be difficult if you’re headed to your family that has one of those annoying family members who think they know everything because they watch Fox News.

1. There’s no first-hand knowledge. It’s all hearsay.

I mean, except for Mick Mulvaney, who admitted it on live television.

2. Attempted bribery isn’t in the Constitution as a crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actually it is. You know what they call “attempted bribery?” Bribery.

The Constitution cites “high crimes and misdemeanors” as a guide for impeachment. Attempted bribery falls under that. In fact, so does speeding in a school zone, which is considered a misdemeanor in some states.

3. He wasn’t successful, so it doesn’t matter.

That’s not how the law works. As John Oliver pointed out, if a terrorist tries to blow himself up on a plane and the vest doesn’t go off, that doesn’t mean he’s innocent.

4. Presidents make deals all the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

President’s don’t make deals for their own personal benefit.

As “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver explained it, Teddy Roosevelt’s famous quote “speak softly and carry a big stick,” didn’t mean he wanted people to take all of the sticks for his own personal stick collection. Ronald Regan never mandated East and West Germany use his own private BobCat company to “tear down that wall.”

5. We should just let the election decide it.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s not how the law works, nor is it how the law should work. If you break the law, you face the consequences, whether you’re a child, a teenager, a Congressman, Felicity Huffman, a Vegas kick-line dancer, or the president of the United States. No person is above the law. At least, that’s what it’s supposed to be like. If we want to start handing out loopholes for the rich, famous, and elected officials, let the GOP put that up for a ballot initiative in all 50 states.

If a guy running for Congress is caught embezzling millions for his campaign fund for his own personal business that is in bankruptcy, no one would say he shouldn’t be prosecuted, and we should just let voters decide.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 5 one-liners to fight back against your right-wing family members at Thanksgiving dinner

Published

1 min ago

on

November 24, 2019

By

Thanksgiving dinners can be difficult if you're headed to your family that has one of those annoying family members who think they know everything because they watch Fox News.

1. There's no first-hand knowledge. It's all hearsay.

I mean, except for Mick Mulvaney, who admitted it on live television.

2. Attempted bribery isn't in the Constitution as a crime.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House demanded Lindsey Graham stop a bill recognizing the Armenian genocide

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an to the White House where he trashed the Kurdish people, showed a propaganda film attacking the Kurds and denied the Armenian genocide.

There was a resolution that would recognize what happened to the Armenian people an outright genocide, a measure that would have angered Erdo?an.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Intelligence Committee has audio recordings from Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 24, 2019

By

ABC News reported Sunday afternoon that the Intelligence Committee has tapes of Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas.

This week, Parnas revealed he has extensive evidence of President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani involved in the Ukraine scandal.

"We have subpoenaed Mr. Parnas and Mr. [Igor] Fruman for their records. We would like them to fully comply with those subpoenas," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told CNN Sunday.

Continue Reading
 
 