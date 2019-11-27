Here are 5 Thanksgiving dinner topics to get your family talking about anything other than politics

Thanksgiving can be a difficult time for families coming together when you disagree on politics. For some people willing to fight about politics at the dinner table, here are some one-liners to hang onto. For others who want to avoid conflict, coming up with something to discuss could be more complicated.

Etiquette guidelines have long said that people shouldn’t discuss politics, sex, money or religion in social conversations. While some believe those are the best topics to discuss with close friends, an extended family might not want to hear about how much cash your children are pulling down after moving from their home town. As a threat to family members who don’t attend, this reporter blackmails relatives by claiming the family will trash talk-them over dinner.

Other options are far more polite. You can check some Thanksgiving topics that won’t compromise your intelligence in the below:

1. What’s your favorite holiday meal, appetizer or snack food you wish you could get more of?

Maybe it’s ChexMix, or you loved that year grandma brined the turkey, think about foods you can bring to the next holiday meal or use it as a way to compliment your mom’s epic pies or aunt’s flawless sweet potato casserole.

2. Remember loved ones

Some recent losses could be raw, but holidays are a time we start to recall those who are no longer with us. One way to bring a family together is talking about their memory, what you miss about them and funny stories of things they did and the good times you had.

3. Netflix and other streaming shows

Some of the best films and television shows are coming from streaming services, but when you have a busy life, it means you might miss out on the ads or new releases. Some of the best recommendations for new shows or movies can come from friends and family. “Stranger Things” is still going strong after another epic season. The new season of “The Crown” was just released on Netflix. For the action-adventure fan, “Jack Ryan” on Amazon is a must-see. Then there are movies you saw over the summer or ones you’re excited to see in theaters now. The new film about Mr. Rogers is getting great reviews and audiences vary from senior citizens to some millennials who remember growing up with PBS.

4. Fun questions for kids:

If your drunk uncle starts calling out the Jewish Democrat conspiracy, it might be time to find a new topic of conversation while you make him some coffee. Kids can be a great way to stir things up and get funny answers to questions. Ask them what it’s like being a kid today. What do they worry about, wish for or wish more people would understand? Ask them about big questions like what they think is the meaning of life or what do you think love is. The answers could surprise you, make you proud or make you laugh.

5. Ask elders about what they remember.

There are an estimated 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019. It’s a reminder that our elders don’t live forever, and far too many of them are gone before we lose them. It’s a lesson to ask those questions before it’s too late. Ask what they remember about the holidays or about being a little kid and the best presents they remember. Ask what their favorite memories are from their lives or what they miss most from the “old days.”

If things do end up turning to politics, remember to arm yourselves with the best information.