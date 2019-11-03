‘He’s a Wimp’: MSNBC panel ridicules ‘big coward’ Trump for leaving New York City
President Donald Trump announced this week that he was officially moving to Florida from New York City, and some are speculating it has more to do with a preemptive strike against litigation than it does with taxes.
When appearing on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn ridiculed Trump as a “coward” and a “wimp” for fleeing from a state intent on demanding accountability for Trump’s business practices.
“You know what? He pretends to be a bully. He’s a big coward,” Quinn said. “He ran out of New York because he’s afraid we’re going to get him on his taxes, that the law that the state senate are passing and others are passing around capturing candidates’ taxes and the governor and the great Attorney General Letitia James, that we’re going to get his taxes and we can still get it for the time that he lived here.”
Substitute host Ayman Mohyeldin clarified, asking if she thinks it’s all a political calculation or for the weather.
“He’s a wimp!” Quinn continued. “And he went running because the people he was attacking, like Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo (D-NY), are smarter, faster, better than him. And he couldn’t stand the heat. He was born here but, let’s be clear, he has never been a real New Yorker we saw that when he weaseled his way out of town on Thursday.”
Mohyeldin moved on to ask Mike Barnicle what he makes of Trump’s claim that New York is a corrupt city.
Quinn cut in to exclaim, “Can you imagine that man calling someone corrupt?!”
Watch the full panel below:
Trump claims bribery isn’t an impeachable offense — but it’s in the Constitution as an example
President Donald Trump went off on Twitter Sunday against the idea that "some" reports are incorrectly citing Republican senators believe he tried to extort Ukraine.
"False stories are being reported that a few Republican Senators are saying that President Trump may have done a quid pro quo, but it doesn’t matter, there is nothing wrong with that, it is not an impeachable event. Perhaps so, but read the transcript, there is no quid pro quo!"
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1191158055397969920
"Quid pro quo" is a Latin word that simply describes extortion or bribery. The Constitution outlines "high crimes and misdemeanors" as impeachable offenses and gives examples in Section 4 of Article II.
Trump ‘terminated’ two newspapers from the White House out of spite — but he still reads them every day
President Donald Trump banned the New York Times and Washington Post from the government, but according to an Axios report, he actually still reads them.
In a Fox News interview two weeks ago, Trump announced he would "probably terminate" the papers from the White House. While some feared he would ban the reporters from the building, what Trump actually did was terminate the subscriptions to the paper. Both news sites, however, offer free digital memberships to anyone with an email address ending in .gov, .edu, or .mil.