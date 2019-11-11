‘He’s misunderstood’: Nikki Haley tells Fox News how Trump is actually a really good listener

Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley defended President Donald Trump during a Monday appearance with Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

Hannity asked the former South Carolina governor if Trump was “misunderstood.”

“I do think he’s misunderstood,” Haley replied.

“I can tell you, from the first day to the last day that I worked for the president, he always listened, he was always conscious of hearing other voices, allowing people to debate out the issues, and then he made his decision,” Haley claimed.

She argued that, “I saw a president that was very thoughtful, looked at all of the issues, made decisions, and it was a pleasure and honor to work with him.”

Watch: