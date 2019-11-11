Quantcast
‘He’s misunderstood’: Nikki Haley tells Fox News how Trump is actually a really good listener

Published

35 mins ago

on

Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley defended President Donald Trump during a Monday appearance with Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

Hannity asked the former South Carolina governor if Trump was “misunderstood.”

“I do think he’s misunderstood,” Haley replied.

“I can tell you, from the first day to the last day that I worked for the president, he always listened, he was always conscious of hearing other voices, allowing people to debate out the issues, and then he made his decision,” Haley claimed.

She argued that, “I saw a president that was very thoughtful, looked at all of the issues, made decisions, and it was a pleasure and honor to work with him.”

Watch:

Trump blasted for his ‘Endorsement of Doom’ after Sean Spicer loses on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Team Trump had gone all in urging supporters to vote for former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on the game show "Dancing with the Stars."

Votes had been urged by RNC officials and Trump himself had urged his 66 million Twitter followers to vote for Spicer.

Despite the full heft of the Trump campaign, Spicer lost on Monday's show.

Trump deleted his failed tweet urging votes for Spicer -- and instead said it was a "great try" by his former advisor.

Looks like this endorsement was as successful as your last one!

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings tells Maddow she’s running for deceased husband Elijiah Cummings’ seat

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

