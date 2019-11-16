Holmes’ testimony shows Trump lied about his relationship with embattled Ambassador Sondland: ex-FBI agent
On CNN Saturday, former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa noted that State Department aide David Holmes’ testimony does not just make a liar of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland for claiming he wasn’t aware of any plot to extort Ukraine with military aid, it also makes a liar out of President Donald Trump for suggesting he had barely even interacted with Sondland in the first place.
“What does all of this mean when we look ahead to the space that Sondland, Ambassador Sondland is in, and what he’s going to say on Wednesday?” asked anchor Christi Paul.
“Yeah, so Holmes is really important because he has firsthand knowledge of this call,” said Rangappa. “He was sitting there and he heard — he overheard this conversation. I just want to emphasize that, because one of the big objections that the Republicans have had is that everything has been hearsay. So we are getting closer to getting firsthand corroboration and information.”
“As far as Sondland, you know, he’s in a little hot water because his previous testimony, even after he amended it once, said that he never had any direct communications with anyone at the White House about the investigations into the Bidens or 2016 election. This directly contradicts that,” said Rangappa. “He would have had a follow-up call, if this is true, the day after Trump spoke with President Zelensky. So he has a little bit of explaining to do there. And then for President Trump, of course he’s not under oath, but he did say publicly that he barely knew who Ambassador Sondland was, and this would obviously cast doubt on that claim as well.”
Watch below:
CNN
Sondland is in ‘a world of trouble’ after Holmes revelations: Ex-White House adviser
On CNN Saturday, David Guy, the former special impeachment adviser to President Bill Clinton, told anchor Christi Paul that President Donald Trump's angry tweet against Marie Yovanovitch, and State Department aide David Holmes' new testimony that he overheard President Donald Trump talking to EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland about military aide, are huge problems for both the president and Sondland.
"I'm wondering, did you see that tweet as she was testifying, the tweet from the president, as President Trump kind of sabotaging himself?" asked Paul.
Trump sent Giuliani henchman on ‘a secret mission’ to Ukraine — during White House holiday party: report
The story of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman got even weirder on Friday evening.
CNN's Vicky Ward, the author of the 2019 book Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, published a bombshell report about the White House's 2018 annual Hanakkah party.
In attendance, were former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and two of his associates who have been indicted: Parnas and Fruman.
"At one point during the party that night, Parnas and Fruman slipped out of a large reception room packed with hundreds of Trump donors to have a private meeting with the President and Giuliani, according to two acquaintances in whom Parnas confided right after the meeting," Ward reported.
‘The worst day of the presidency so far for Donald Trump’: Advisor to four presidents
President Donald Trump has not had a worse day in office than he suffered on Friday, according to a top former White House advisor.
David Gergen served in the administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. He was interviewed Friday night by CNN's Anderson Cooper.
"If you are looking to throw somebody under the bus, Gordon Sondland would probably be a prime candidate to be next in line to be thrown under the bus," Cooper said.
"I think the president will wait patiently to see what he says and then decide," Gergen replied.
He then offered his analysis of the situation.