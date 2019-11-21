House Dem sends warning to Mike Pompeo and John Bolton: ‘Your day is coming — ask Manafort and Michael Cohen’
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) warned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to come clean or face the same fate as Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.
The New York Democrat has delivered some of the more dramatic moments in the House impeachment inquiry with his tough questioning of reluctant witnesses, and he said Pompeo must explain his actions in President Donald Trump’s scheme to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
“There is a judge about to decide the McGahn case, that’s going to be a very important precedent, and I’m going to predict the White House isn’t going to like it,” Maloney said. “That’s going to arm us with additional legal arguments.”
“Given the overwhelming evidence that we have that the president used taxpayer-funded military assistance to help him in his re-election campaign needs to be further demonstrated by the people who have even more evidence of it,” he continued. “There’s a value to that, you bet.”
Maloney pointed out the previous Trump associates who have refused to cooperate with investigations and eventually wound up convicted of crimes.
“I think the day is coming for all these people,” he said. “I mean, ask Roger Stone, ask Paul Manafort, ask Rick Gates, ask Michael Cohen. There’s others who have thought they could run from accountability, but it tends to catch up with you.”
Maloney singled out some other Trump administration officials who have been ordered to turn over evidence to House investigators, but have so far refused.
“I think the day is coming when John Bolton stops making money off book deals and has to give his evidence like three of his deputies did, at risk to their own professional careers, while he was out trying to make a buck on it,” Maloney said. “I think the day is coming when Mike Pompeo is going to have to answer for why he let Marie Yovanovitch be thrown under the bus and clearly knew all of these things in real time. We heard that directly from Ambassador (Gordon) Sondland yesterday, and the day is sure coming for Mick Mulvaney, who came out and told us all why the president did this, said there was a quid pro quo and told us to get over it.”
“Well, we’re not over it,” Maloney added, “and he’ll be held to account in the fullness of time. But the real issue is whether we can hold the president accountable given the facts and evidence that we have.”
Breaking Banner
Trump ridiculed for ‘weird’ complaint about being unable to eavesdrop on phone calls
President Donald Trump sought to undermine an impeachment witness by complaining that he'd been unable to eavesdrop on telephone conversations despite repeated attempts to do so -- and other social media users cringed.
Career diplomat David Holmes was called to testify Thursday in the House impeachment inquiry to describe the phone call he overheard between Trump and EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, in which the two officials allegedly discussed an extortion scheme against Ukraine.
Bill Taylor, the acting Ukraine ambassador, revealed the call last week in his testimony, and Holmes testified during a deposition that Sondland held the phone away from his ear as Trump loudly discussed the investigation of Joe Biden he wanted Ukraine's president to announce.
READ IT: David Holmes’s opening statement implicating Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine scandal
David Holmes described the infamous Trump phone call with Gordon Sondland in testimony offered in House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry on Thursday. In his statement, the State Department official fingered Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Read the full text of Holmes's opening statement below.STATEMENT OFDAVID A. HOLMESU.S. EMBASSY KYIV, DEPARTMENT OF STATEBEFORE THEHOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVESPERMANENT SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCECONCERNINGTHE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRYPRESENTED ONNOVEMBER 21, 2019I.IntroductionGood morning Mr. Chairman, Ranking Member Nunes, and Members of the Committee.My name is David Holmes, and I am a career Foreign Service Officer with the Department ofState. Since August 2017, I have been the Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv,Ukraine. While it is an honor to appear before you, I want to make clear that I did not seek thisopportunity to testify today. Since you determined that I may have something of value to theseproceedings and issued a subpoena, it is my obligation to appear and tell you what I know.Indeed, as Secretary Pompeo has stated, “I hope everyone who testifies will go do so truthfully,accurately. When they do, the oversight role will have been performed, and I think America willcome to see what took place here.” That is my goal: to testify truthfully and accurately toenable you to perform that role. And to that end, I have put together this statement to lay outas best I can my recollection of events that may be relevant to this matter.II.BackgroundBy way of background, I have spent my entire professional career as a Foreign ServiceOfficer. Like many of the dedicated public servants who have testified in these proceedings, myentire career has been in service of my country. I am a graduate of Pomona College inClaremont, California, and received graduate degrees in international affairs from theUniversity of St. Andrews (Scotland) and Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School ofPublic and International Affairs. I joined the Foreign Service in 2002 through an apolitical,merit-based process under the George W. Bush administration, and I have proudly servedadministrations of both parties and worked for their appointees, both political and career.Prior to my current post in Kyiv, Ukraine, I served in the political and economic sectionsat the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia. In Washington, I served on the National Security1DOCUMENTPAGESTEXT
Zoom
CNN
Devin Nunes says Dems are accusing Trump of ‘thought crime’ in Orwellian opening statement
On Thursday, ahead of testimony from National Security Council official Fiona Hill in the impeachment proceedings, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) unleashed a tirade of nonsense in his opening statement, claiming that President Donald Trump is being punished for a "thought crime," and listing off a bunch of false attacks on Democrats.
"President Trump, we are to believe, was just about to do something wrong, and getting caught was the only reason he backed down from whatever nefarious thought crime the Democrats are accusing him of almost committing," said Nunes. "I once again urge Americans to continue to consider the credibility of the Democrats on this committee who are now hurling these charges. For the last three years, it's not President Trump who got caught, it's the Democrats who got caught."