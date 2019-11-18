Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I am a judge’: Jeanine Pirro goes bonkers as Fox News panel ends up in screaming match over impeachment

Published

2 mins ago

on

Fox News personalities got into a shouting match over impeachment on “The Five” on Tuesday.

Juan Williams told Jeanine Pirro to, “just stop” when she complained about people “trashing” Donald Trump.

“Don’t tell me to stop it! I’m a judge,” Pirro claimed, despite it having been over a quarter-century since she served as a country court judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For a judge, you should know better,” Williams shot back.

“I know a lot more — do not go there, do not go there,” Pirro said.

The shouting continued, with an argument over whether it is Pirro or congressional Democrats who don’t know what they’re doing.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I am a judge’: Jeanine Pirro goes bonkers as Fox News panel ends up in screaming match over impeachment

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Fox News personalities got into a shouting match over impeachment on "The Five" on Tuesday.

Juan Williams told Jeanine Pirro to, "just stop" when she complained about people "trashing" Donald Trump.

"Don't tell me to stop it! I'm a judge," Pirro claimed, despite it having been over a quarter-century since she served as a country court judge.

"For a judge, you should know better," Williams shot back.

"I know a lot more -- do not go there, do not go there," Pirro said.

The shouting continued, with an argument over whether it is Pirro or congressional Democrats who don't know what they're doing.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP operative who dated Maria Butina pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Yet another Republican operative caught up in the 2016 scandal into Russian election interference will plead guilty to federal crimes.

"Paul Erickson, the former boyfriend of convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering according to a plea agreement filed in a South Dakota federal court Monday afternoon," The Daily Beast reports. "In a two-page statement detailing the factual basis for the plea, Erickson said he conned someone called only “D.G.” into wiring him $100,000, under the pretense that the money was for a real estate investment in North Dakota."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

US moves to end decades-old movie distribution rules

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

The US Justice Department signaled Monday that it plans to end a 71-year-old antitrust enforcement program on movie distribution, saying it is no longer needed to protect consumers.

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim announced that the Department of Justice would move this week to terminate the Paramount Consent Decrees, which went into force in 1948.

The decrees -- which smaller movie chains and drive-in theaters still champion -- barred major film studios from owning movie theaters, a system that had existed in the early part of the twentieth century and largely blocked independent venues from being able to show hot films.

Continue Reading
 
 