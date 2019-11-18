‘I am a judge’: Jeanine Pirro goes bonkers as Fox News panel ends up in screaming match over impeachment

Fox News personalities got into a shouting match over impeachment on “The Five” on Tuesday.

Juan Williams told Jeanine Pirro to, “just stop” when she complained about people “trashing” Donald Trump.

“Don’t tell me to stop it! I’m a judge,” Pirro claimed, despite it having been over a quarter-century since she served as a country court judge.

“For a judge, you should know better,” Williams shot back.

“I know a lot more — do not go there, do not go there,” Pirro said.

The shouting continued, with an argument over whether it is Pirro or congressional Democrats who don’t know what they’re doing.

things are going well on fox news pic.twitter.com/aWFY7U25rb — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 18, 2019