‘I did my job’: Lt. Col Vindman fends off Jim Jordan’s disrespectful attack on his service
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a national security aide, pushed back on suggestions made by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) that he failed to do his job correctly when he reported President Donald Trump’s alleged attempted bribery of Ukraine’s president.
At a House impeachment hearing, Jordan asked Vindman why he had gone to a attorney for an advice on Trump’s behavior after he was unable to report it to a supervisor.
“You not only didn’t go to your boss… you went straight to your lawyer,” Jordan said.
“I did my core function, which is coordination,” Vindman explained. “I spoke to the appropriate people within the inner-agency and then circling back around, [my attorney] told me not to talk to anybody.”
“You talked to someone and you won’t tell us who it is,” Jordan fired back, hinting that Vindman spoke to a whistleblower. “You talked to the one guy who Adam Schiff won’t tell us who it is.”
“Representative Jordan, I did my job,” Vindman replied.
“I’m not saying you didn’t,” Jordan countered.
Schiff gives Republicans a lesson on fact witnesses after they complain officials haven’t used the word ‘bribery’
As the impeachment inquiry into President Trump's alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine's government into investigating his political rivals continues, Democrats have shifted to characterizing Trump's actions as "bribery" to describe how he allegedly offered Ukraine military aid on the condition that its government investigate the Bidens.
In a bid to counter the Democrats’ narrative, some Republicans have pointed out that none of the witnesses have used the word “bribery” during the impeachment inquiry’s hearings. Today, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) took a moment to clarify why that is.
Meltdown: After watching impeachment hearing Trump lashes out at Dems and media as ‘sick’ days after hospital visit
President Donald Trump admitted he was watching portions of Tuesday's impeachment hearings, and at a Cabinet meeting in front of reporters and cameras he lashed out at Democrats and the media for questioning his health.
"These people are sick. They're sick," Trump said, just days after being ushered to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an unscheduled visit. "And the press really in this country is dangerous. We don't have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite. We have a very corrupt media."