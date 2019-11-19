‘I did my job’: Lt. Col Vindman fends off Jim Jordan’s disrespectful attack on his service

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a national security aide, pushed back on suggestions made by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) that he failed to do his job correctly when he reported President Donald Trump’s alleged attempted bribery of Ukraine’s president.

At a House impeachment hearing, Jordan asked Vindman why he had gone to a attorney for an advice on Trump’s behavior after he was unable to report it to a supervisor.

“You not only didn’t go to your boss… you went straight to your lawyer,” Jordan said.

“I did my core function, which is coordination,” Vindman explained. “I spoke to the appropriate people within the inner-agency and then circling back around, [my attorney] told me not to talk to anybody.”

“You talked to someone and you won’t tell us who it is,” Jordan fired back, hinting that Vindman spoke to a whistleblower. “You talked to the one guy who Adam Schiff won’t tell us who it is.”

“Representative Jordan, I did my job,” Vindman replied.

“I’m not saying you didn’t,” Jordan countered.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.