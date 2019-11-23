‘I have insurance’: Giuliani warns Trump to not throw him ‘under the bus’ over Ukraine scandal during Fox News interview
On Fox News Saturday, Rudy Giuliani sat for an interview with Ed Henry, and appeared to suggest that President Donald Trump wouldn’t dare let him go down for the Ukraine scheme, because Giuliani could take him down with him.
“I’ve seen things written like ‘He is going to throw me under the bus,'” said Giuliani. “When they say that, I say, ‘He isn’t, but I have insurance.'”
Asked whether he fears being indicted, Giuliani said, “How long have you known me? Do you think I’m afraid? Do you think I get afraid?”
He also accused his indicted associate Lev Parnas of lying about the role of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) in the Ukraine scheme, and appeared to threaten him as well, warning that he “could make himself into another Michael Cohen” — a reference to Trump’s former lawyer who was excommunicated from the president’s circle and is now serving a federal prison sentence for fraud and tax evasion.
Watch below:
WOW: @RudyGiuliani seems to suggest he has dirt that would prevent TRUMP from turning on him: “I’ve seen things written like ‘he is going to throw me under the bus.’ When they say that, I say ‘he isn’t, but I have insurance.”
Asserts he as a “very good relationship” with Trump. pic.twitter.com/cD70LM5EJq
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) November 23, 2019
‘Panicking again?’: Trump buried in pity and derision for recirculating debunked ‘deep state’ conspiracy theory
Donald Trump's recirculation of a long-debunked conspiracy theory that "deep state" actors tried to sink his 2016 presidential campaign was greeted with eye rolls and mockery on Saturday afternoon after he tweeted out a commentary from Fox's Laura Ingraham attempting to make the case.
According to Ingraham, which the president endorsed with his tweet, " The Democrats dirty tricks have started this whole thing. The Whistleblower, the guy who took his case to Schiff’s staff first, is what really blows the lid off this entire saga. He worked for Biden on Ukraine policy when Biden was VP. He worked for deep state henchman John Brennan, too. And the Whistleblower also worked for Susan Rice. It’s an understatement to say that this is a Witch Hunt.”
‘They spied on my campaign!’: Trump goes on election conspiracy rant following Fox News segment
President Donald Trump, who has been uncharacteristically quiet on Twitter the past few days, requoted a commentary by Fox News personality Laura Ingraham alleging a grand conspiracy led by "deep state henchman John Brennan."
Apparently catching up on Fox News from Friday night, Trump tweeted, "The Democrats dirty tricks have started this whole thing. The Whistleblower, the guy who took his case to Schiff’s staff first, is what really blows the lid off this entire saga. He worked for Biden on Ukraine policy when Biden was VP. He worked for deep state henchman John Brennan, too. And the Whistleblower also worked for Susan Rice. It’s an understatement to say that this is a Witch Hunt. @IngrahamAngle."