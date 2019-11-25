‘I was wrong’: Republican Senator Kennedy backtracks on allegations Ukraine could have hacked Democrats
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was caught in an exchange on Fox News Sunday where he alleged that Ukraine could have hacked the Democratic Party. There’s no proof of it and Kennedy was ripped to shreds for days by people saying that he’s smarter and should know better.
In a Monday interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Kennedy said that he misstated the position.
“I want to hear from you,” Cuomo said. “Do you really believe that it wasn’t Russia?”
“I did that interview yesterday with Chris Wallace, damn good reporter,” Kennedy began. “I was answering one of his questions and he interjected a statement and asked me to react to it. What I heard Chris say was he made the statement that only Russia had tried to interfere in the election. And I answered the question. That’s not what he said. I went back and looked at the transcript. He said only Russia tried to hack the DNC computer. Now, Chris is right. I was wrong. The only evidence I have and I think it’s overwhelming is that it was Russia to tried to hack the DNC computer.”
He continued to say that there were reports that Ukraine was attempting to meddle, according to a now-debunked Politico report the president continues to cite to justify his attacks on Ukraine. Each time, Cuomo flattened Kennedy, saying that while he appreciates a Republican giving the media props, the stories don’t supersede the entire intelligence community and special counsel Robert Mueller.
Watch the video below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Trump adviser smacked down on CNN for attacking judge who ruled McGahn must testify
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Trump campaign adviser Jenna Ellis attacked the judge at the heart of the case forcing former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify — and was promptly shot down by both Chris Cuomo and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig.
"This wasn't a surprise at all, especially coming from this judge," said Ellis. "The White House has indicated of course they're going to appeal, and the Department of Justice will, so this is far from over. The precedent here is really what's important. When you start having White House counsel and people who should have privilege being able to talk to their clients in matters of national security, matters that are important to the executive branch, this is not part of congressional oversight. When you talk about precedent and constitutional law for the past 250 years, while it's not necessarily an absolute privilege, it should be very, very close ... the privilege between an attorney and their client, in this case the president, is very sacrosanct. To breach that, just for a witch hunt and a fishing expedition, is not the precedent we should be setting in this country."
McGahn's testimony will be a 'big mess' because he can still claim privilege on whatever he wants: Ex-prosecutor
President Donald Trump may have lost his case to prevent the congressional testimony of former White House Counsel Don McGahn. But even if the appeal is unsuccessful, warned former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers on CNN, there are still ways McGahn and the White House can block the release of any useful information to Congress.
"Executive privilege is an area very unlike attorney-client privilege that is not well-litigated," said Rodgers. "It's not very clear what the parameters are. I think what we will see, if Don McGahn shows up to testify, is a lot of assertions of executive privilege, and that's really the problem there. The congressional testimony doesn't give a lot of ways to have that issue resolved immediately on the spot, the way you would in a criminal trial with a judge presiding. So that's going to be the problem, because it's an individual inquiry based on the actual question asked and the likely answer. It's going to be a big mess, frankly, because we're going to have all sorts of assertions, no real way to resolve them, and I'm afraid that even if he sits in the chair, the House is not going to get a lot of information out of him for that reason."