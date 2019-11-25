‘I was wrong’: Republican Senator Kennedy backtracks on allegations Ukraine could have hacked Democrats

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was caught in an exchange on Fox News Sunday where he alleged that Ukraine could have hacked the Democratic Party. There’s no proof of it and Kennedy was ripped to shreds for days by people saying that he’s smarter and should know better.

In a Monday interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Kennedy said that he misstated the position.

“I want to hear from you,” Cuomo said. “Do you really believe that it wasn’t Russia?”

“I did that interview yesterday with Chris Wallace, damn good reporter,” Kennedy began. “I was answering one of his questions and he interjected a statement and asked me to react to it. What I heard Chris say was he made the statement that only Russia had tried to interfere in the election. And I answered the question. That’s not what he said. I went back and looked at the transcript. He said only Russia tried to hack the DNC computer. Now, Chris is right. I was wrong. The only evidence I have and I think it’s overwhelming is that it was Russia to tried to hack the DNC computer.”

He continued to say that there were reports that Ukraine was attempting to meddle, according to a now-debunked Politico report the president continues to cite to justify his attacks on Ukraine. Each time, Cuomo flattened Kennedy, saying that while he appreciates a Republican giving the media props, the stories don’t supersede the entire intelligence community and special counsel Robert Mueller.

