Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I’m an American’: Lt Col Vindman laughs off GOP counsel’s attempts to question his loyalty

Published

1 min ago

on

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman laughed off questions about an offer by a Ukrainian official to serve as that country’s defense minister.

The Soviet-born Vindman, who emigrated to the U.S. as a child and later served in the Iraq War, agreed that a Ukrainian official had offered him the government position three times during an official visit for the inauguration of the country’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know (why the position was offered), but every single time I dismissed it,” Vindman said. “Upon returning I notified my chain of command and the appropriate counter-intelligence folks about the offer.”

Vindman agreed the offer from Ukraine’s national security chairman Oleksandr Danyliuk was flattering but told the Republican counsel Stephen Castor that he never seriously considered the offer.

“I think it would be a great honor, and frankly I’m aware of service members that have left service to help nurture the developing democracies in that part of the world,” Vindman testified. “If I recall correctly, it was an Air Force officer that became a minister of defense.”

But I’m an American,” he added. “I came here when i was a toddler, and I immediately dismissed these offers, did not entertain them.”

Castor continued pressing Vindman, whose loyalty has been questioned by Fox News broadcasters and guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The whole notion is rather comical that I was being asked to consider whether I’d want to be the minister of defense,” Vindman said. “I did not leave the door open at all.”

Vindman said Danyliuk’s offer was never made again, and Castor asked if the initial offer may have compromised him.

“I’m not sure if you meant it as a joke or not,” Vindman said, “but it’s much more important what my civilian White House national security council chain of command thinks more so than anybody else, and frankly, if they were concerned about me being able to continue my duties, they would have brought that to my attention.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Newly leaked emails show Stephen Miller regularly pushed Breitbart to run anti-Rubio hit pieces

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

Newly leaked emails obtained by NBC News show that Trump White House aide Stephen Miller regularly pressed right-wing website Brietbart News to run pieces attacking Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during the 2016 election campaign.

The emails show that Miller regularly sent editorial directives to former Breitbart writer Katie McHugh even while he was working on the Trump campaign. According to McHugh, Miller had a special affinity for going after Rubio, who led a Republican effort to secure a deal for comprehensive immigration reform in the Senate.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Smoking gun so hot it’s still on fire’: Ex-US Attorney astonished by text shown in Vindman testimony

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

A former U.S. Attorney says Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has delivered "smoking gun" evidence of a quid pro quo arrangement between President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

The National Security Council staffer told a House impeachment inquiry that he was aware of -- and alarmed by -- efforts as early as March to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden and his son, which he believed were conducted to deliver a political benefit the president.

The counsel for House Democrats then showed a text sent 30 minutes before Trump's July 25 call to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, which shows the special envoy Kurt Volker dangling a White House visit to a Zelensky aide in exchange for an investigation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Perfectly impeachable’: George Conway says Vindman and Williams testimony is ‘absolutely devastating’ for Trump

Published

58 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

On Tuesday, as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams testified publicly about their knowledge of the Ukraine scandal, conservative lawyer George Conway called the testimony "devastating" for President Donald Trump — and proclaimed his conduct both impeachable and criminal.

This testimony, from two witnesses to the July 25 call, is absolutely devastating. That call was absolutely “perfect,” all right—perfectly impeachable.

And criminal.

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 19, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image