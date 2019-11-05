Quantcast
Impeachment investigators ask Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to appear in Congress

Published

1 min ago

on

House investigators have asked President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff to appear before the impeachment inquiry.

Congressional investigators sent a letter Tuesday to Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff and director of the Office of Management and Budget, to appear Friday for a deposition.

Lawmakers are particularly interested in asking Mulvaney about his admission during an Oct. 17 news conference that the White House sought a quid pro quo arrangement with Ukraine, and that such agreements were commonplace.

The four Midwestern states that sealed Trump’s 2016 win projected to face economic downturn in 2020

Published

1 min ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump owes his big 2016 victory to his wins in the Midwestern states of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

However, Bloomberg reports that new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia show that those four key states are expected to experience economic contractions next year, even as the American economy as a whole will keep growing.

So while the economy may not harm the president on a national level, it may harm his prospects of keeping the states he needs to win the electoral college again.

Virginia GOPer caught at polling place distributing deceptive blue cards suggesting he’s a Democrat

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Republican Virginia state Delegate Mark Cole was caught on election day handing out cards that suggest he is a Democrat.

As Virginians were headed to the polls on Tuesday, candidate for Virginia state Senate Qasim Rashid noted that Cole had been handing out blue cards to voters that do not identify him as a Republican. The color blue is traditionally used by Democratic candidates.

Republican @MarkColeVA is so proud of being a Republican that on Election Day no less he’s handing out BLUE cards that don’t identify him as a Republican.🤔

Pompeo facing an all-out revolt as Trump’s years-long effort to ‘blow this place up’ takes a devastating toll

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Morale has plummeted in the State Department under Mike Pompeo, but it has been sinking since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Trump's secretary of state is facing an all-out revolt in the federal agency he oversees, as confidence in his leadership plummets and career officials accuse him of letting the president corrupt the department and U.S. foreign policy, reported the New York Times.

