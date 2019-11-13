Impeachment is no longer political — it’s a matter of basic evidence: Ex-prosecutor
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former federal prosecutor John Flannery argued that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Ukraine special envoy William Taylor laid out the facts of President Donald Trump’s wrongdoing so clearly that impeachment is effectively no longer a political question.
“I thought that Schiff and Taylor at the outset of the hearing, if people only listened to the first hour, had a really good picture of what was going on, and the most important thing, I think, that the Republicans never dealt with was what we knew before the hearing started,” said Flannery. “We had the president, we had Mulvaney, and we had Rudy Giuliani, all telling us they’d basically done this, and the readout also confirmed that. Now, what we have here is the most amazing corroborating information by two blameless individuals that can’t be accused of being anti-Trump who have had a history of service to this nation and who could not be contradicted in any particular.”
“And what they prove by their corroboration of what we already knew was that the president has committed a high crime and misdemeanor,” said Flannery. “I disagree that this is political. What the — what the discipline is required in this case is to put aside politics, look at the standards of what offenses are impeachable and worthy of removal, and consider them as a judge might, putting aside any bias. We don’t care whether we like him or not.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Republicans are trying to make Trump’s lies into truths: Political columnist
Political columnist and reporter Greg Sargent wrote in his response to the first day of impeachment hearings in the House that it's clear the Republican members are trying to turn lies about Ukraine into truth.
Writing in The Washington Post, Sargent explained how Republicans are working to make Trump's lies about the Bidens and 2016 into believable truths, just as he's also trying to extort Ukraine.
"This created an amusing disconnect that in one sense actually served to undercut the defense of Trump — at least, in the real world outside the Fox News bubble in which those conspiracy theories and lies are taken as gospel truths," wrote Sargent.
Breaking Banner
Giuliani can’t whine about ‘fair play’ when his boss is denying electoral fairness to the American people: columnist
President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani has been raging against the impeachment investigation that came about, in large part, due to his own behavior. On Tuesday, he wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal lamenting that the impeachment process is "unprecedented, constitutionally questionable, and an affront to American fair play."
As Danielle Allen wrote for the Washington Post on Wednesday, Giuliani wanting to talk about "fair play" is a rich proposition.
Breaking Banner
Trump made a ‘huge mistake’ talking to reporters about impeachment: Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann
One of former special counsel Robert Mueller's top prosecutors explained on MSNBC how President Donald Trump made a "huge mistake" on Wednesday.
Andrew Weissmann, who is now an MSNBC legal analyst, was interviewed by Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press Daily."
The former federal prosecutor says Trump committed a blunder by denying a call with a Gordon Sondland staffer.
"Why is that?" Todd asked.
"Because he now can’t rebut it," Weissman replied.
"He has now said I don’t remember that phone call. So you’re going to have Sondland testifying to it. You’re going to have a staffer testifying to it," he explained. "If [Trump] doesn’t like their testimony, he’s going to have to say, 'Oh, now I remember that I didn’t say that.'"