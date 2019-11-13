Impeachment is no longer political — it’s a matter of basic evidence: Ex-prosecutor

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former federal prosecutor John Flannery argued that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Ukraine special envoy William Taylor laid out the facts of President Donald Trump’s wrongdoing so clearly that impeachment is effectively no longer a political question.

“I thought that Schiff and Taylor at the outset of the hearing, if people only listened to the first hour, had a really good picture of what was going on, and the most important thing, I think, that the Republicans never dealt with was what we knew before the hearing started,” said Flannery. “We had the president, we had Mulvaney, and we had Rudy Giuliani, all telling us they’d basically done this, and the readout also confirmed that. Now, what we have here is the most amazing corroborating information by two blameless individuals that can’t be accused of being anti-Trump who have had a history of service to this nation and who could not be contradicted in any particular.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And what they prove by their corroboration of what we already knew was that the president has committed a high crime and misdemeanor,” said Flannery. “I disagree that this is political. What the — what the discipline is required in this case is to put aside politics, look at the standards of what offenses are impeachable and worthy of removal, and consider them as a judge might, putting aside any bias. We don’t care whether we like him or not.”

Watch below: