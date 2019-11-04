Indicted Rudy Giuliani associate willing to comply with impeachment inquiry: report

On Monday, Reuters reported that a lawyer representing Lev Parnas, one of the two indicted associates of President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, said that his client is willing to cooperate with the impeachment investigation.

Parnas, along with his colleague Igor Fruman, are charged with violating campaign finance laws, in connection with Giuliani’s apparent scheme to use military aid and other official diplomatic tools to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

Previously, Parnas suggested he would not comply with efforts by House Democrats to compel testimony and documents.