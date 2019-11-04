Quantcast
Indicted Rudy Giuliani associate willing to comply with impeachment inquiry: report

43 mins ago

On Monday, Reuters reported that a lawyer representing Lev Parnas, one of the two indicted associates of President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, said that his client is willing to cooperate with the impeachment investigation.

Parnas, along with his colleague Igor Fruman, are charged with violating campaign finance laws, in connection with Giuliani’s apparent scheme to use military aid and other official diplomatic tools to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

Previously, Parnas suggested he would not comply with efforts by House Democrats to compel testimony and documents.


GOP might move Jim Jordan to the Intelligence Committee — so he can attack the investigation from within

1 min ago

November 4, 2019

On Monday, CBS News reported that House Republicans are considering temporarily reassigning Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) from the ranking membership of the House Oversight Committee to sit on the House Intelligence Committee instead.

Jordan, one of President Donald Trump's biggest cheerleaders in the House, has been a leading voice attacking the impeachment investigation into the Ukraine scandal.

"Democrats have turned the Intelligence Committee into an impeachment committee," said a senior GOP staffer to CBS. "We are interested in putting together the best team."

Republicans busted paying for phone calls to ‘jam the phone lines of House Democrats’: report

23 mins ago

November 4, 2019

Republicans are investing campaign funds in defending President Donald Trump as the impeachment inquiry heats up.

"The Republican National Committee paid to generate thousands of calls to the congressional offices of nearly three dozen House Democrats in recent weeks, an effort that was aimed at both shaping opinion around the impeachment inquiry and tying up the phone lines of the elected officials," The New York Times reported Monday, citing "two people briefed on the effort."

