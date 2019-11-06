Internet humiliates Fox News for wrongly assuming ‘PC meetings’ in Obama’s CIA were about political correctness
This Tuesday, an article was published on FoxNews.com that highlighted a new book for its criticism of the Obama administration. The book, titled, Inside Trump’s White House: The Real Story of His Presidency, is an adulatory analysis of President Trump’s time in the White House and compares him favorably to his predecessors.
Sam Dorman, the article’s author, claims that the book levels a key criticism of former President Barack Obama over his alleged obsession with political correctness. Within the article, Dorman offers the following excerpt with his own notation, which he put in brackets:
“Next thing they said was that, in the previous administration, they spent a lot of time in the White House doing nonstop PC [political correctness] meetings. They would have a meeting every week, and at the conclusion of the meeting there was always the suggestion, ‘Let’s meet again in two weeks.’ Nothing was ever resolved. Nothing was ever good enough.”
Dorman is assuming that “PC” means “political correctness,” but as national security reporter for ForeignPolicy.com Robbie Gramer pointed out in a tweet, Dorman has his acronyms mixed up.
“This whole story is based on a quote about ‘PC meetings’ meaning ‘political correctness,'” Gramer tweeted. “But doesn’t ‘PC’ mean ‘principles committee’ in the context of WH meetings?”
This whole story is based on a quote about ‘PC meetings’ meaning ‘political correctness’
But doesn’t ‘PC’ mean ‘principles committee’ in the context of WH meetings? https://t.co/Kj1sA79p3D pic.twitter.com/yqpBj8hkcU
— Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) November 6, 2019
Gramer’s observation had others wondering how Fox’s website could be so intellectually lazy:
I am dying.
Principals Committee meetings, Fox. Not political correctness meetings!
PC meetings were often not at all PC.
Cc @DenisMcDonough @AmbassadorRice https://t.co/mRbHWqxPv7
— Loren DeJonge Schulman (@LorenRaeDeJ) November 6, 2019
It's even worse than @foxnews reported. I hear that the Obama White House's Political Correctness (PC) meetings were used as preparation for lengthy National Scrabble Championship (NSC) sessions. https://t.co/r6uypx4iq5
— Joshua White (@joshuatwhite) November 6, 2019
Fox News sees "PC meetings" and thinks it means "political correctness meetings" instead of "Principals Committee meetings." https://t.co/mnawoOooOg
— Eric Geller (@ericgeller) November 6, 2019
this is honestly the funniest, most broken-brain thing Fox has stumbled onto in a long while. Obama held weekly white house meetings about doing political correctness, RUN IT
— Jack Hamilton (@jack_hamilton) November 6, 2019
Wait till Fox News learns about the insidious political correctness of mid-‘90s office equipment pic.twitter.com/218KdsnWM7
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) November 6, 2019
Who’s involved in selecting the hills these guys choose to die on?
— Michael Fisher (@mjf_dfw) November 6, 2019
Even comments in the article’s comment section noticed Dorman’s mistake.
“PC means Principal’s Committee not politically correct,” one person wrote. “Wead’ s anonymous source was complaining about too many meeting of the principals not about politically correct meetings. What sloppy reporting.”
”PC’ refers to ‘Principals Committee,’ a term of art for ‘Cabinet-level senior interagency forum for consideration of national security policy issues,'” wrote another. “You people are hopeless.”
As of this writing, the article has not been corrected.
Featured image via Shutterstock
