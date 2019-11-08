Internet ridicules Jim Jordan for joining ‘clown who sues cows’ on committee called ‘intelligence’

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced that he appointed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to the House Intelligence Committee and he’s expected to be there to disrupt the upcoming impeachment hearings.

Jordan joins Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who was once President Donald Trump’s top ally in working to hide key facts in the Russia election interference investigation. House leadership hasn’t given a reason that Nunes can’t handle the hearings himself. Nunes, however, may be preoccupied with multiple lawsuits he has in Virginia where he is suing fake Twitter accounts known for making fun of him.

Jordan joins the committee just as new information is coming forward about his involvement in the child molestation scandal at Ohio State University. A referee came forward this week saying that he told Jordan about the Ohio State doctor performing sex acts in the shower after wrestling matches.

“Yeah, that’s Strauss,” Jordan and then-head coach Russ Hellickson said according to the lawsuit filed.

“It was common knowledge what Strauss was doing, so the attitude was it is what it is,” the referee told NBC News. “I wish Jim, and Russ, too, would stand up and do the right thing and admit they knew what Strauss was doing, because everybody knew what he was doing to the wrestlers. What was a shock to me is that Strauss tried to do that to me. He was breaking new ground by going after a ref.”

It prompted the internet to unleash ridicule of Nunes and disgust and anger that Jordan would be trusted by anyone.

You can see the tweets below:

PERFECT TIMING!!!!! In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, a referee alleges that Ohio State wrestling coaches, including now Republican congressman Jim Jordan, were aware of the sexual misconduct of disgraced former Ohio State doctor Richard Strauss. pic.twitter.com/mop3ZHaHI2 — Michael Henson (@mhenson56) November 8, 2019

Consider Trump’s defense team: •Jim Jordan – credibly accused of looking the other way while his lockermate creeped on teenage boys. •Mark Meadows – ran in 2012 on sending Obama “back to Kenya.” •Devin Nunes – currently suing an imaginary cow. — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) November 8, 2019

Jim Jordan: A whistleblower comes forward and 6 people corroborate Ukraine quid pro quo story, sees nothing wrong. Also Jim Jordan: Two people come forward to tell him that someone performed unwanted sex acts in front of them when Jordan was a coach at OSU, sees nothing wrong. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) November 8, 2019

Rep. Jim Jordan posits that it all worked out, Ukraine got security assistance and Trump & Zelensky hit it off in NYC. Fiona Hill disagrees w/ regard to overall US-Ukraine relationship. Calls the whole process "extraordinarily corrosive." pic.twitter.com/FHxkuD4IxO — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) November 8, 2019

I honestly am impressed that Schiff hasn't punched Jim Jordan in the face based on the way Jordan acts in these hearings pic.twitter.com/S8z1g4LgDp — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 8, 2019

Adam Schiff: Mr. Gaetz, you're not permitted to be in the room. Matt Gaetz: I am on the Judiciary Committee. Schiff: Judiciary Committee is not a part of this

hearing…Please leave. Jim Jordan: Mr. Chairman, really? Schiff: Yes, really. Chairman Schiff is a boss! pic.twitter.com/1B7tyeYjgb — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 8, 2019

This may be the first time ‘Jim Jordan’ and ‘intelligence’ have been used in the same sentence. — Dora Scott (@YDogDem) November 8, 2019

The elevation of Jim Jordan is such a slap in the face to all victims of sexual abuse. https://t.co/M62G0j5tNM — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) November 8, 2019

Everytime @Jim_Jordan gets in front of a camera or mic from now on, the response to whatever continuing falsehoods he spreads should be a customized, one-size-fits-all-version of”OK, boomer” — just for @Jim_Jordan : ‘Yeah, yeah, we know.’” #YeahYeahWeKnow #YeahYeahResign https://t.co/4W6fnKlCuw — Keith A. Watts (@KeithAWatts1) November 8, 2019

I'm on page 110 of Vindman's deposition and my takeaway so far is: @Jim_Jordan is a super douche 5000 and I'm kinda crushing on @RepAdamSchiff 😜 — Michelle Feliz (@MichelleFeliz2) November 8, 2019

@realDonaldTrump Great just what America needed. The ultimate MAGA MORON to be moved to a position of power. Jim Jordan. Have you heard him speak? pic.twitter.com/d6ZWhv8BLZ — Brandt DeLany (@delanyb) November 8, 2019

If anyone should resign, its @Jim_Jordan By not protecting students he condoned the sexual abuse @HouseJudiciary @JudiciaryDems https://t.co/6bCK49JUnl — Airmid (@Sundownocean) November 8, 2019

Nice choice – a man who is dumb as a box of rocks and ignores crimes being committed right in front of him. #fuckingmoron #ImpeachTrumpNow — Jackie Sedlak (@wackiejackie621) November 8, 2019

I guess this means the clown who sues cows, @RepDevinNunes, & the concealer of sexual abuse, @Jim_Jordan, will be on the committee representing republicans. How fitting putting your best in the lineup @GOP. — Jasper (@JMSim70) November 8, 2019