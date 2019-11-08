Quantcast
Internet ridicules Jim Jordan for joining ‘clown who sues cows’ on committee called ‘intelligence’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced that he appointed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to the House Intelligence Committee and he’s expected to be there to disrupt the upcoming impeachment hearings.

Jordan joins Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who was once President Donald Trump’s top ally in working to hide key facts in the Russia election interference investigation. House leadership hasn’t given a reason that Nunes can’t handle the hearings himself. Nunes, however, may be preoccupied with multiple lawsuits he has in Virginia where he is suing fake Twitter accounts known for making fun of him.

Jordan joins the committee just as new information is coming forward about his involvement in the child molestation scandal at Ohio State University. A referee came forward this week saying that he told Jordan about the Ohio State doctor performing sex acts in the shower after wrestling matches.

“Yeah, that’s Strauss,” Jordan and then-head coach Russ Hellickson said according to the lawsuit filed.

“It was common knowledge what Strauss was doing, so the attitude was it is what it is,” the referee told NBC News. “I wish Jim, and Russ, too, would stand up and do the right thing and admit they knew what Strauss was doing, because everybody knew what he was doing to the wrestlers. What was a shock to me is that Strauss tried to do that to me. He was breaking new ground by going after a ref.”

It prompted the internet to unleash ridicule of Nunes and disgust and anger that Jordan would be trusted by anyone.

You can see the tweets below:

