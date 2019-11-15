It ‘is a crime’: Fox’s Bret Baier stunned that Trump just added ‘an article of impeachment’ in real-time
Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Friday said that President Donald Trump had dramatically shifted the second impeachment hearing by tweeting out attacks on former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as she was testifying in the House Intelligence Committee.
“This whole hearing turned on a dime when the president tweeted about her real time,” he said, “and during the questioning Adam Schiff stopped the Democratic questioning to read the tweet to her.”
“That enabled Schiff to then characterize that tweet as intimidating the witness or tampering with the witness, which is a crime. Adding essentially an article of impeachment real time,” Baier
explained.
“That changed this entire dynamic of the first part of this hearing,” he continued. “Republicans now are going to have to take the rest of this hearing to probably try to clean that up.”
Watch video below:
‘Wow, little man’: Trump shredded by the internet for attempt to intimidate Yovanovitch as she described corruption
As former United States ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch spoke before a House impeachment hearing, President Donald Trump launched a frantic attack on the distinguished career diplomat in an obvious attempt to smear her reputation --which stunned and angered Twitter users due to the personal nature of the attacks.
According to the president, "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors."
‘Witness intimidation in real time’: Schiff and Yovanovitch respond to Trump moments after he launches Twitter attacks
Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was asked to react to President Donald Trump's online attacks as she testified before the impeachment inquiry.
Daniel Goldman, the counsel for House Democrats, had been asking the ousted ambassador about the president's threats and smear campaign against her, and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) paused the testimony to read aloud the tweets Trump had sent out just minutes earlier.
....They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O.