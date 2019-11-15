It ‘is a crime’: Fox’s Bret Baier stunned that Trump just added ‘an article of impeachment’ in real-time

Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Friday said that President Donald Trump had dramatically shifted the second impeachment hearing by tweeting out attacks on former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as she was testifying in the House Intelligence Committee.

“This whole hearing turned on a dime when the president tweeted about her real time,” he said, “and during the questioning Adam Schiff stopped the Democratic questioning to read the tweet to her.”

“That enabled Schiff to then characterize that tweet as intimidating the witness or tampering with the witness, which is a crime. Adding essentially an article of impeachment real time,” Baier

explained.

“That changed this entire dynamic of the first part of this hearing,” he continued. “Republicans now are going to have to take the rest of this hearing to probably try to clean that up.”

