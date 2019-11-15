Trump smears former Ukrainian ambassador as she delivers devastating testimony against him

President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at former United States ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as she delivered devastating testimony about corruption within his administration.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” the president wrote. “She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him.”

The president then asserted that he had the absolute right to fire any ambassador he wanted, before bragging about doing more to help Ukraine than former President Barack Obama ever did.

“The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations,” the president wrote. “It is called, quite simply, America First!”

Yovanovitch testified that she was the target of a concerted smear campaign led by Trump allies including Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. She also alleged that these allies were being manipulated by corrupt officials in Ukraine who were angry at her work in trying to fight corruption within the country.