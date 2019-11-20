‘It’s all over’: Trump shouts Sondland quotes at reporters before wandering off without taking questions

President Donald Trump did not answer questions while leaving the White House nearly an hour late for an event in Texas.

Trump departed during questioning of Ambassador Gordon Sondland, whose testimony earlier in the day had implicated the president, Vice President Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani and others.

“I don’t know him very well. I have not spoken to him much. This is not a man I know well. He seems like a nice guy though,” Trump said of Sondland.

Trump also disputed Sondland’s characterization that he had once been in a bad mood.

“I’m always in a good mood. I don’t know what that is,” Trump argued.

POTUS, nearly an hour behind schedule, now talking before departing WH for Texas >> https://t.co/aMubZTqTxB — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) November 20, 2019

Trump did not take questions as he left WH for Texas visit. Read from notes. Declared that Sondland has cleared him, adding “this is the final word from the president of the United States. I want nothing.” h/t WH pool. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 20, 2019

After quoting Sondland’s testimony, Trump turns and walks to Marine One without taking any questions. Right before, he said he barely knows Sondland, who donated $1 million to his inauguration and has flown on Air Force One. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2019

Trump's full comments on Sondland outside White House: “This is not a man I know well. Seems like a nice guy though.” https://t.co/Ks6VuIeMPo pic.twitter.com/a0o4c3hcg3 — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) November 20, 2019