Jail workers responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein arrested

Published

2 hours ago

on

Two workers at a federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead have been arrested on charges related to the wealthy sex predator’s death.

The two federal Bureau of Prisons employees were on duty the night Epstein, a billionaire financier facing sex-trafficking charges, was found dead in what was ruled a suicide, reported the New York Times.

The prison workers are expected to be charged later Tuesday and appear United States District Court in Manhattan.

They were responsible for monitoring the high-security unit where Epstein — who had ties to Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, along with many other rich and powerful celebrities — was found hanged.

They had been expected to check on Epstein every half hour, but instead fell asleep and falsified records.


Breaking Banner

Newly leaked emails show Stephen Miller regularly pushed Breitbart to run anti-Rubio hit pieces

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

Newly leaked emails obtained by NBC News show that Trump White House aide Stephen Miller regularly pressed right-wing website Brietbart News to run pieces attacking Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during the 2016 election campaign.

The emails show that Miller regularly sent editorial directives to former Breitbart writer Katie McHugh even while he was working on the Trump campaign. According to McHugh, Miller had a special affinity for going after Rubio, who led a Republican effort to secure a deal for comprehensive immigration reform in the Senate.

‘Smoking gun so hot it’s still on fire’: Ex-US Attorney astonished by text shown in Vindman testimony

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

A former U.S. Attorney says Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has delivered "smoking gun" evidence of a quid pro quo arrangement between President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

The National Security Council staffer told a House impeachment inquiry that he was aware of -- and alarmed by -- efforts as early as March to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden and his son, which he believed were conducted to deliver a political benefit the president.

The counsel for House Democrats then showed a text sent 30 minutes before Trump's July 25 call to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, which shows the special envoy Kurt Volker dangling a White House visit to a Zelensky aide in exchange for an investigation.

‘Perfectly impeachable’: George Conway says Vindman and Williams testimony is ‘absolutely devastating’ for Trump

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

On Tuesday, as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams testified publicly about their knowledge of the Ukraine scandal, conservative lawyer George Conway called the testimony "devastating" for President Donald Trump — and proclaimed his conduct both impeachable and criminal.

This testimony, from two witnesses to the July 25 call, is absolutely devastating. That call was absolutely “perfect,” all right—perfectly impeachable.

And criminal.

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 19, 2019

