Japan store to replace staff ‘period badges’ after uproar
A Japanese department store has scrapped a “period badge” for employees that let colleagues know they were menstruating, after the policy sparked an internet storm, a spokeswoman said Friday.
One of Daimaru’s upscale department stores in the western city of Osaka began the program last month, adopting an idea proposed by female employees.
The voluntary badges were intended to alert colleagues to the idea that coworkers with severe menstrual pains — or other period-related needs — might require longer breaks or extra help lifting heavy objects.
But after local media reported the policy, prompting outrage on Twitter, several customers rang the store to question the merit of what is now dubbed a “period badge”.
“We are not scrapping the programme itself because it is strictly for internal communication, among those who work here,” a company spokeswoman told AFP.
But she said the store will use something other than the badge.
“Most of our staff are women and staff members support this programme. We will continue in a better way,” she said.
The idea came as the luxury store prepared to launch a new section for products related to female hygiene on a floor dedicated to young women’s fashion.
During its planning, staff openly discussed their experiences with periods and ways to improve the work environment.
To launch the section, the store worked with “Seiri-chan”, a comic-book character whose name means “Ms. Period”, which has been made into a new movie.
The store then created a badge that announced the start of the section’s opening from November 22 on one side, with the pink character on the other.
“There was a time when speaking openly about periods just did not happen. Now we can do this,” the Daimaru spokeswoman said.
“Everyone experiences periods differently. Through discussions, we believe this can lead to greater understanding of our experiences,” she said.
© 2019 AFP
Iraq PM says will resign after bloody protests
Iraq's embattled premier announced Friday he will resign in keeping with the wishes of the country's top Shiite cleric, after nearly two months of anti-government protests that have cost more than 400 lives.
Adel Abdel Mahdi's written statement was greeted with cheers and blaring music across Baghdad's iconic Tahrir (Liberation) Square, where crowds have amassed since early October against a ruling class deemed corrupt and inefficient.
"I will submit to the esteemed parliament a formal letter requesting my resignation from the premiership," Abdel Mahdi wrote, just hours after Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani called in his weekly sermon on parliament to replace the cabinet.
Revised data shows deforestation in Brazil Amazon at decade high
Brazil on Thursday released revised statistics showing deforestation in the Amazon rainforest surpassed 10,000 square kilometers (3,860 square miles) in the year to July 2019, the highest in more than a decade.
The National Institute for Space Research (INPE) said last week that satellite data showed 9,762 square kilometers were cleared of trees in the 12-month period, an increase of 29.5 percent.
This week's revised statistics released by the INPE show the increase was even greater than thought: a 43 percent jump in deforestation in the world's largest rainforest, for a total loss of 10,100 square kilometers in the 12 months to July.
Democrats could deliver a devastating blow to Trump — if they wait for true insiders to testify: conservative
Politics often make strange bedfellows, and one of the most striking examples in the Trump era has been Democrats (centrists as well as liberals and progressives) commiserating with Never Trump conservatives. The National Review, at times, can be quite critical of President Donald Trump, although not as stridently anti-Trump as The Bulwark — and the National Review’s Rich Lowry, in an op-ed for Politico, offers some friendly advice to House Democrats on ways they could make their impeachment inquiry stronger.