Jim Jordan rants about Adam Schiff when asked if he ignored wrestlers who said they were molested at OSU

1 hour ago

Rep. Jim Jordan reacted angrily this week after being asked about new allegations that he ignored reports of sexual impropriety by a team doctor during his tenure as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

Jordan’s role in the coverup of a sexual abuse scandal at Ohio State University in the 1990s returned to the spotlight this week when a wrestling referee claimed that he informed Jordan and other coaches of sexual misconduct by team doctor Richard Strauss, who was later found to have sexually abused at least 177 athletes during his tenure at OSU. The referee is now the second person who says they informed Jordan directly of allegations of misconduct against Strauss, who worked at OSU from 1979 to 1996.

In an interview with the Lima News, Jordan dismissed the referee’s allegation against him as “ridiculous,” and he said that anyone who has followed his political career knows that he’s not the type of person to ignore wrongdoing.

As examples, he cited his willingness to fight with prominent politicians and government officials who have been investigating President Donald Trump’s alleged wrongdoing.

“I’ve stood up against the IRS, stood up against the FBI, stood up against Adam Schiff, fought the Justice Department when the whole Trump-Russia thing — what they had done,” he said. “The idea I’m not going to defend our athletes when I think they’re being harmed is ridiculous.”

