Jim Jordan rants about Adam Schiff when asked if he ignored wrestlers who said they were molested at OSU

Rep. Jim Jordan reacted angrily this week after being asked about new allegations that he ignored reports of sexual impropriety by a team doctor during his tenure as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University.
Jordan’s role in the coverup of a sexual abuse scandal at Ohio State University in the 1990s returned to the spotlight this week when a wrestling referee claimed that he informed Jordan and other coaches of sexual misconduct by team doctor Richard Strauss, who was later found to have sexually abused at least 177 athletes during his tenure at OSU. The referee is now the second person who says they informed Jordan directly of allegations of misconduct against Strauss, who worked at OSU from 1979 to 1996.
In an interview with the Lima News, Jordan dismissed the referee’s allegation against him as “ridiculous,” and he said that anyone who has followed his political career knows that he’s not the type of person to ignore wrongdoing.
As examples, he cited his willingness to fight with prominent politicians and government officials who have been investigating President Donald Trump’s alleged wrongdoing.
“I’ve stood up against the IRS, stood up against the FBI, stood up against Adam Schiff, fought the Justice Department when the whole Trump-Russia thing — what they had done,” he said. “The idea I’m not going to defend our athletes when I think they’re being harmed is ridiculous.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.