Jim Jordan’s insertion into impeachment hearings reveals GOP’s ‘fear and weakness’: Ex-prosecutor
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is widely expected to throw up a smokescreen for President Donald Trump during public impeachment hearings, and former prosecutor Barbara McQuade explained how that betrayed what a bad hand Republicans were playing.
Barbara McQuade, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Marie Yovanovitch, the former Ukraine ambassador, and two other witnesses this week will deliver devastating testimony against the president and his administration.
“What they have to say is incredibly damaging to President Trump,” McQuade said. “They talk about the fact that it is crystal clear that this was an exchange and a leverage of military aid in exchange for political favor for President Trump, that Marie Yovanovitch, who was a dedicated career public servant, was removed because she was perceived as an obstacle to a corrupt scheme.”
“When those are seen on TV and social media, it becomes harder to ignore than just the printed word,” she added. “If it permeates the national consciousness, it should be a real wakeup call to the American public.”
That’s why House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is temporarily moving Jordan to the House Intelligence Committee, she said, so he can disrupt the public hearings.
“Jim Jordan is the attack dog,” McQuade said. “I had a chance to testify in the summer about the obstruction of justice issue. I saw him ask questions, he is just full-on attack mode. He wants to steal the cameras and the spotlight in hopes of distracting the public from the facts here by undermining the quest for the truth.”
It remains to be seen whether that will work, but McQuade said the strategy isn’t a good sign for the president.
“I think it does suggest fear and weakness on the part of the Republicans,” she said. “You know, when you don’t have the facts on your side, you instead seek to undermine the messenger, and I think that’s what Jim Jordan’s role is going to be here.”
