John Bolton can reveal Ukraine scandal details that no one yet knows about: attorney

The attorney representing former national security adviser John Bolton told the House of Representatives on Friday that his client can offer up important information on the Ukraine scandal that no one has yet uncovered.
In a letter to House of Representatives General Counsel Douglas Letter, in which he also signaled that both Bolton and former acting national security adviser Charles Kupperman were eager to testify, Cooper teased new information that could help investigators flesh out their knowledge of the Trump administrations actions in trying to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
“[Bolton] was personally involved in many of the events, meetings, and conversations about which you have already received testimony, as well as many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed in the testimonies thus far,” Cooper wrote, per the New York Times.
Bolton resigned in September, just after the still-anonymous whistleblower’s complaint against the president was filed with the intelligence community inspector general, who deemed it a “credible and urgent” threat.
Former National Security Council member Fiona Hill has testified that Bolton was wary of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden — and she said he labeled Giuliani’s campaign a “drug deal.”
