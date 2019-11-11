Quantcast
Connect with us

John Bolton lawyer tells judge his interests do not align with WH chief of staff Mick Mulvaney

Published

4 mins ago

on

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton told a federal judge on Monday that his interests do not align with those of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“A long-simmering feud within the White House broke into the open on Monday as a lawyer for John R. Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser, filed a motion trying to keep Mick Mulvaney, the president’s acting chief of staff, from joining a lawsuit over impeachment testimony,” New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker reported Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawsuit was filed by former Deputy National Security Advisor Charles Kupperman, who asked a judge to decide whether he should abide by a congressional subpoena or obey Trump’s edict to stonewall Congress.

“Mr. Bolton’s lawyer argued in court papers that Mr. Mulvaney should not be allowed to jump into the existing lawsuit as a plaintiff because his interests are significantly different,” The Times reported. “But the legal schism underscored a broader rift between Mr. Mulvaney, who facilitated Mr. Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine for damaging information about Democrats, and Mr. Bolton, who tried to resist it.”

Bolton and Kupperman were both reportedly “flabbergasted” that Mulvaney attempted to join the lawsuit.

Watch Peter Baker discuss his story on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” with Nicolle Wallace:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Bolton lawyer tells judge his interests do not align with WH chief of staff Mick Mulvaney

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton told a federal judge on Monday that his interests do not align with those of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

"A long-simmering feud within the White House broke into the open on Monday as a lawyer for John R. Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser, filed a motion trying to keep Mick Mulvaney, the president’s acting chief of staff, from joining a lawsuit over impeachment testimony," New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker reported Monday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s lie about ‘doctored’ impeachment transcripts debunked by impeachment witnesses’ lawyers

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Monday falsely accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of releasing "doctored" transcripts of impeachment inquiry witnesses and then bizarrely suggested that Republicans release their own versions of the transcripts.

"Shifty Adam Schiff will only release doctored transcripts," the president wrote on Twitter. "We haven’t even seen the documents and are restricted from (get this) having a lawyer."

Trump presented no evidence to back up his claim that Schiff had done something to alter the transcripts, which show that multiple administration officials testified that the Trump administration was withholding aid to Ukraine until its government agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-appointed judge delivers major blow to president’s efforts to keep his taxes secret

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Monday suffered yet another legal defeat in his quest to keep his tax returns a secret -- and it came at the hands of one of the president's own appointees.

CNN reports that Trump-appointed Judge Carl Nichols the of United States District Court for the District of Columbia has ruled that the president cannot sue the state of New York in his court to prevent the release of his taxes.

In his ruling, Nichols found that Trump's attorneys failed to establish a so-called "conspiracy jurisdiction" based on his accusations that New York Attorney General Letitia James is a co-conspirator with House Democrats in a plot to improperly reveal the president's personal financial information.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image