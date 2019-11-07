John Bolton ‘willing to defy the White House’ and testify in impeachment inquiry: report
Former national security adviser John Bolton is reportedly “willing to defy” the Trump White House and serve as a witness in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.
The Washington Post, citing “people familiar with [Bolton’s] views,” reports that the former Trump national security adviser is willing to testify in the impeachment probe as long as he is legally cleared to do so.
