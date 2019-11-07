Quantcast
John Bolton ‘willing to defy the White House’ and testify in impeachment inquiry: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

Former national security adviser John Bolton is reportedly “willing to defy” the Trump White House and serve as a witness in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.

The Washington Post, citing “people familiar with [Bolton’s] views,” reports that the former Trump national security adviser is willing to testify in the impeachment probe as long as he is legally cleared to do so.

Republican consultant warns endangered GOP senators to avoid Trump like the plague on the campaign trail

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

Republican consultant Liz Mair has written an editorial in the New York Times warning GOP lawmakers that they should avoid bringing President Donald Trump to their rallies if they face tight races next year.

Citing the fate that befell ousted Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who lost just one night after holding a rally with the president, Mair argues that Trump has not proven he can be a difference maker for endangered GOP incumbents.

"That is a huge problem for Joni Ernst, Cory Gardner -- and yes, perhaps even Mitch McConnell," she writes. "These senators enter re-election campaigns struggling with poor approval numbers, according to Morning Consult. At 37 percent, just a notch above Mr. Bevin’s, Mr. McConnell’s are actually the most worrying. And a shocking 50 percent disapprove of the job he’s doing."

‘Epic nonsense’: GOP demolished for newest excuse why Trump is innocent in Ukraine scandal

Published

46 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

On Thursday, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent took down the GOP's latest argument for why President Donald Trump should not be impeached over the plot to extort Ukraine into getting dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden's family.

"With the impeachment inquiry heading into its public phase, Republicans are road-testing yet another deeply absurd defense of President Trump: They are conceding that, yes, there may have been a quid pro quo, but there’s no proof Trump himself was behind it," wrote Sargent, noting that Trump's EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland laid the foundation for this excuse by claiming to not know the source of the scheme. "Here are four facts revealing this new line to be epic nonsense."

