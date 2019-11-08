John Legend hilariously dunks on Nikki Haley’s claim that impeachment is like an execution

Musician and criminal justice reform activist John Legend hilariously dunked on Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday.

Haley argued that impeachment is “like the death penalty for a public official” despite the fact that the penalty is only the loss of a government job.

Legend corrected Trump’s former UN ambassador.

“It’s not the death penalty. It’s firing him from the most important job in the country because he can’t be trusted with it. Real people are actually sentenced to death. This is not that,” Legend noted.

Legend, who is one of 15 people to reach EGOT status by winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, is married to best-selling author Chrissy Teigen.

“You seem like a very bright person,” Legend added. “You obviously know he’s not morally or intellectually fit for office. I wish you would admit it for the sake of the nation and your own credibility.”

