Quantcast
Connect with us

John Legend hilariously dunks on Nikki Haley’s claim that impeachment is like an execution

Published

1 min ago

on

Musician and criminal justice reform activist John Legend hilariously dunked on Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday.

Haley argued that impeachment is “like the death penalty for a public official” despite the fact that the penalty is only the loss of a government job.

Legend corrected Trump’s former UN ambassador.

“It’s not the death penalty. It’s firing him from the most important job in the country because he can’t be trusted with it. Real people are actually sentenced to death. This is not that,” Legend noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legend, who is one of 15 people to reach EGOT status by winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, is married to best-selling author Chrissy Teigen.

“You seem like a very bright person,” Legend added. “You obviously know he’s not morally or intellectually fit for office. I wish you would admit it for the sake of the nation and your own credibility.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Legend hilariously dunks on Nikki Haley’s claim that impeachment is like an execution

Published

1 min ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

Musician and criminal justice reform activist John Legend hilariously dunked on Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday.

Haley argued that impeachment is "like the death penalty for a public official" despite the fact that the penalty is only the loss of a government job.

Legend corrected Trump's former UN ambassador.

"It's not the death penalty. It's firing him from the most important job in the country because he can't be trusted with it. Real people are actually sentenced to death. This is not that," Legend noted.

Legend, who is one of 15 people to reach EGOT status by winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, is married to best-selling author Chrissy Teigen.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham ‘is like hypocrisy on steroids’: Bill Maher goes off on the South Carolina Republican

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Bill Maher ridiculed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday's "Real Time" on HBO for his defense of President Donald Trump during the impeachment inquiry.

"People use this phrase, 'on steroids' way too much, but he's like hypocrisy on steroids," Maher said.

So he presented 24 things that people don't know about Graham.

"My spirit animal is the jellyfish," was one item.

"When I was in school, kids would tease me by calling me 'Lindsey,'" another item said.

Many of the jokes appeared to refer to Graham's private life.

"If you saw just five seconds of the videotape Trump has on me, everything would suddenly make sense," an item read. "For three weeks in 1992, I was married to Liza Minnelli."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘All the people Trump supported got their asses kicked’: Bill Maher breaks down the election results

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

Comedian Bill Maher reviewed Tuesday's election results on HBO's "Real Time" on Friday.

Maher discussed the role of President Donald Trump in the midterms.

"All the people Trump supported got their asses kicked," Maher said.

"Like a dog. Like a dog," he said, impersonating the president.

"What killed the Republicans was the suburbs," he explained. "Remember when Trump said, 'You have to vote for me, you have no choice,' and soccer moms said 'hold my juice box.'"

"It's interesting, Trump has never had the cities, now he's lost the burbs," Maher noted. "He still polls well in hamlets, whistlestops, one-horse-towns, bumf*cks, and wide areas of the road.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image