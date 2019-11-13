Justice Dept nearly finished with report probing FBI investigation of Trump’s ties to Russia

The long-awaited report on the FBI’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s campaign appears to be nearly ready for release.
The Justice Department inspector general is asking witnesses to review drafts of the report over the next two months to submit feedback on their testimony, which suggests the report is almost complete, reported the Washington Post.
The witness feedback could potentially lead to additional investigation, which would slow the process, but one Justice Department official has said Nov. 20 had been pencilled in as a possible release date.
Other officials, however, have said the report would likely be released after Thanksgiving.
“I anticipate that the final report will be released publicly with few redactions,” said inspector general Michael Horowitz recently in a letter to lawmakers.
The inspector general has been investigating the origins of the FBI probe, especially on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court approval of surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.
Conservatives hope the report will help them argue that the FBI investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia was corrupt, and Republicans want the Justice Department to release the report next week, as the House conducts an impeachment inquiry.
