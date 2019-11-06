Kellyanne Conway snarls at reporter who asks for evidence that impeachment witnesses are ‘Never Trumpers’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday snapped at a reporter who asked her if she could provide evidence that key witnesses in the House of Representatives’ impeachment hearings are biased against President Donald Trump.

While speaking in front of a gaggle of reporters, NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked Conway if she could offer proof to back up the president’s claim that ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman are “Never Trumpers” who are out to get him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t even know what you’re asking about,” Conway replied.

Alexander began repeating his question when Conway interrupted him.

“So here’s the evidence I’m looking for,” she said. “I’m asking a question of you: Why do you care? What evidence do you have that the president should be impeached?”

“I’m asking the questions…” Alexander replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re going to say ‘Bombshell: White House involved in crisis…” Conway began before rolling her eyes. “What evidence do you have that the president of the United States — who was democratically elected, and I’m sure you didn’t vote for him or predict he’d win — in fact, I know you didn’t predict he’d win, I know you’re not going to vote for him next time — what evidence do you have that a democratically elected president should be thrown out of office and removed?”

Watch the video below.

Kellyanne Conway snaps and fumes at @PeterAlexander for simply asking her what evidence Trump had when he claimed witnesses are "Never Trumpers." She repeatedly evades his simple question and insists there's a plot by NBC to impeach and remove Trump. It's a simple question. pic.twitter.com/zhCTjQWpWW — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 6, 2019