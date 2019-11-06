Kellyanne Conway snarls at reporter who asks for evidence that impeachment witnesses are ‘Never Trumpers’
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday snapped at a reporter who asked her if she could provide evidence that key witnesses in the House of Representatives’ impeachment hearings are biased against President Donald Trump.
While speaking in front of a gaggle of reporters, NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked Conway if she could offer proof to back up the president’s claim that ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman are “Never Trumpers” who are out to get him.
“I don’t even know what you’re asking about,” Conway replied.
Alexander began repeating his question when Conway interrupted him.
“So here’s the evidence I’m looking for,” she said. “I’m asking a question of you: Why do you care? What evidence do you have that the president should be impeached?”
“I’m asking the questions…” Alexander replied.
“If you’re going to say ‘Bombshell: White House involved in crisis…” Conway began before rolling her eyes. “What evidence do you have that the president of the United States — who was democratically elected, and I’m sure you didn’t vote for him or predict he’d win — in fact, I know you didn’t predict he’d win, I know you’re not going to vote for him next time — what evidence do you have that a democratically elected president should be thrown out of office and removed?”
Watch the video below.
Kellyanne Conway snaps and fumes at @PeterAlexander for simply asking her what evidence Trump had when he claimed witnesses are "Never Trumpers." She repeatedly evades his simple question and insists there's a plot by NBC to impeach and remove Trump. It's a simple question. pic.twitter.com/zhCTjQWpWW
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 6, 2019
North Korea slams planned US military drills with South
North Korea on Wednesday slammed Washington for plans to conduct a joint military exercise with Seoul next month, as negotiations over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal remain deadlocked.
The allies cancelled the combined air exercise known as Vigilant Ace along with several other joint drills last year amid a rapid diplomatic thaw with the North, which considers them a rehearsal for invasion.
But Pentagon spokesman David Eastburn said this week that the US had "no plans to skip upcoming combined exercises" this year.
A senior North Korean official said Wednesday that the announcement was equivalent to a "declaration for confrontation" that could jeopardise the diplomatic process.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s EU ambassador Gordon Sondland faces perjury accusation from impeachment witness Fiona Hill
On Wednesday, Lee Wolosky, the attorney representing national security official Fiona Hill suggested on Twitter that President Donald Trump's ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, lied under oath in his impeachment testimony:
Sondland has fabricated communications with Dr. Hill, none of which were over coffee. Dr. Hill told Sondland what she told lawmakers — the lack of coordination on Ukraine was distastorous, and the circumstances of the dismissal of Amb Yovanovitch shameful.
— Lee Wolosky (@LeeWolosky) November 6, 2019
Breaking Banner
‘Malignant narcissist’ Trump gets brutally mocked for cheerful stock market tweet after GOP’s stunning losses
President Donald Trump tweeted out a cheerful update on the stock market following Republican losses in Kentucky and Virginia -- and other social media users dunked him in mockery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high Monday, but analysts warned the next decade could be far weaker for investors.
That didn't stop the president from boasting about the short-term gains in the wake of losses by his close ally, Gov. Matt Bevin, and GOP legislators in Virginia.
"Stock Markets (all three) hit another ALL TIME & HISTORIC HIGH yesterday!" Trump tweeted. "You are sooo lucky to have me as your President (just kidding!). Spend your money well!"