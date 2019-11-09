Kellyanne Conway’s latest bungling defense of Trump on Ukraine incriminated the president even more: ex-prosecutor
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” while discussing former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s defense of President Donald Trump’s conduct in Ukraine, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner tore into White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for making the same general argument.
“We know that the you don’t need a crime to impeach a president. The Constitution says ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’ not necessarily crimes you could go to prison for,” said anchor Joy Reid. “If we take Nikki Haley’s construction here, in your paycheck analogy, if the administrator was going to withhold your paycheck unless you dug up dirt on their neighbor that they wanted to bring down, then it got found out that they were doing that to you, they had actually tried to tied to extort you, but it got out and they said ‘go ahead and take your paycheck,’ did they still commit a crime?”
“They did,” said Kirschner. “And we heard Kellyanne Conway recently stand in front of the camera and say, well, there really was no crime or wrongdoing here because Ukraine ultimately got the money that Congress allocated to them. Now sure, after some Ukrainian soldiers and citizens likely died as a result of this unlawful delay by the president.”
“But even more importantly, think about it,” continued Kirschner. “They only released the aid after the whistleblower outed them, which they use in their own defense, but Joy, that’s incriminating. It’s an admission of guilt because if they had been withing the aid for a lawful purpose, then they would have said hey, this whistleblower is is is out to lunch. We will continue the withhold the aid because it’s the right lawful and just thing to do. No. They got caught, that’s when they released the aid, so Kellyanne Conway’s claim that that is somehow exculpatory, it’s incriminating.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Here’s how Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine escapades drove US diplomats to blow the whistle on Trump’s quid pro quo
On Saturday, Adam Rawnsley argued in The Daily Beast that one simple action by President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani was the "tipping point" that caused the Ukraine scandal to spiral out of control into impeachment: His "trash-talking" of U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
According to Rawnsley, the testimony of National Security Council official Fiona Hill shows that that action, and Trump's subsequent decision to fire Yovanovitch, changed everything.
CNN
WATCH: Trump defender snaps after NAACP president schools him on president’s lifelong racism
On CNN Saturday, in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's Atlanta "Blacks for Trump" rally, NAACP Atlanta president Richard Rose clashed with Trump's Diversity Council director Bruce LeVell over the president's record for people of color.
"What is his standing in the black community as you've seen it?" asked anchor Christi Paul.
"We take the words of some of the Republicans. As Andrew Gillum said when he was running for governor of Florida, it is the racists who calls this president the racist," said Rose. "It's Lindsey Graham who said he was racist, xenophobic, and a religious bigot. We can't disagree with that. The policies of this administration including not enforcing consent decrees, not enforcing four consent orders that were voluntary as it relates to police brutality all over this country, his administration has rolled back the gains we have made under the Obama Administration ... I've known numerous Black Republicans, but they don't ascribe to this kind of racism."
2020 Election
GOP senators’ silence on Trump hearings suggests they may be considering impeachment seriously
Several Republican senators have taken a “vow of silence” on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.
Maine Senator Susan Collins has described her position this way: “I am very likely to be a juror so to make a predetermined decision on whether to convict a president of the United States does not fulfill one’s constitutional responsibilities.”
From a purely political standpoint, the senators’ choice is beneficial for both parties. The senators cannot find it easy to speak approvingly of the president’s opportunistic conduct with foreign countries, so silence is probably the most graceful position for the Republican Party.