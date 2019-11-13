Quantcast
Connect with us

Key Trump impeachment witness George Kent doesn’t care who ‘he might offend’: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

One of the key witnesses slated to testify in Wednesday’s public impeachment hearings is Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent.

And, as Sheryl Gay Stolberg wrote for The New York Times, Kent could be a difficult witness for Republicans to dismiss because, in his long career in the civil service, he has gained a reputation as a nonpartisan voice for responsible government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Kent is known for pushing for good governance causes without regard for whom he might offend,” wrote Stolberg. “He once told former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s staff that it ‘could create the perception of a conflict of interest’ that Mr. Biden’s son was serving on the board of a Ukrainian gas company that had been accused of corruption. He also accused a Ukrainian prosecutor of taking a bribe to drop a case against the oligarch who owned that gas company. And he fought vigorously to defend Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted by Mr. Trump, calling a different Ukrainian prosecutor’s criticism of her ‘complete poppycock’ in an email to other State Department officials.”

Notably, Kent has been a sharp critic of President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani shaping Ukraine policy behind the scenes for partisan political use against Biden, telling investigators that Giuliani ran “a campaign of lies” and that Trump “wanted nothing less than [Ukrainian] President Zelensky to go to microphone and say, investigations, Biden and Clinton.”

But it will be difficult for the GOP to argue he has a political axe to grind, given that he has confronted Biden for the very thing that Trump sought to extort Ukraine into getting dirt on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway to give live analysis of impeachment hearings on MSNBC

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, will be giving analysis on President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings on one of the president's least favorite cable news networks.

MSNBC director of booking Jesse Rodriguez announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that Conway is joining "our live special coverage of the impeachment hearings" that are set to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

MSNBC EXCLUSIVE TODAY — George Conway joins our live special coverage of the impeachment hearings @MSNBC @gtconway3d

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson claims Jim Jordan will take extreme measures to derail impeachment hearings

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

On Wednesday, former GOP strategist and Never Trump commentator Rick Wilson warned that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) may have a plan to derail the public impeachment hearings by repeatedly blurting out the alleged name of the whistleblower who first detailed improprieties in President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky:

GOP aide tells me one plan discussed is for Gym Jordan and others to repeatedly use the whistleblower's name as one of several strategies to blow up the hearings and make the media report on his identity.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump reduced to panicky all-caps tweets and quoting Fox & Friends ahead of impeachment hearings

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent out a series of angry and panicky tweets in the hours leading up to the House of Representatives' first open impeachment hearings.

The president began his day by tweeting out supportive quotes from Wednesday's episode of "Fox & Friends" that all proclaimed the president's innocence.

"'Millions of Americans will see what a partisan sham this whole thing is.' Rush Limbaugh @foxandfriends," the president wrote. "The Democrats have stacked the deck against President Trump and the Republicans. They have leaked out everything. @SteveDoocy @foxandfriends."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image