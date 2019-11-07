Learn to master all of Adobe Creative Cloud with these courses

A great orator can shift the viewpoint of millions of people with a carefully composed speech. But sometimes, images speak louder than words.

If you want to learn how to create compelling visual content, the Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle provides the perfect education. It contains 12 hands-on video courses, focusing on the software used by top creative professionals (software not included). Get all of this training now for $39 at the Raw Story Store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you dream about starting a career in design or you want to run effective marketing campaigns, this bundle offers some essential know-how. Through 639 video tutorials, you’ll learn the Adobe CC suite inside out.

Along the way, you learn the basics of Photoshop, from creating social media posts to retouching photos. Two courses on Illustrator show you how to design logos and beautiful charts, while the InDesign training focuses on brochure and magazine design.

You also get a healthy introduction to designing for the web. Courses on Adobe XD and Dreamweaver show you how to create great interfaces, while the HTML5 and After Effects tracks look at animated content.

Pick up the bundle now for $39 and get lifetime access to all the courses.