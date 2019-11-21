Lev Parnas was ‘at the table’ when Giuliani pressured Ukraine for Biden dirt during Madrid meeting

The Daily Beast published a bombshell report on Thursday evening that put indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas in the room when the former NYC mayor pressured the Ukraine for political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

“When Rudy Giuliani met with a senior Ukrainian official in Madrid earlier this year and urged him to investigate the Bidens, Lev Parnas was at the table, according to Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian official. Parnas’ presence at the meeting, which has not been previously reported, indicates that he may have significant visibility into Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Kyiv to investigate a company linked to one of President Donald Trump’s political rivals,” The Beast reported. “That pressure campaign is a central focus of congressional Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.”

Yermak provided a statement to The Beast.

“Giuliani introduced him as his associate/colleague, and probably said his name, but I didn’t remember it, and remembered again when I saw Lev Parnas’ face on TV and thought that this face looks familiar,” Yermak said. “But we didn’t have a conversation, I spoke only to Giuliani.”

Yermak’s attendance at the meeting was confirmed by Joseph Bondy, Parnas’ defense attorney.

“Mr. Parnas travelled to Madrid to meet Rudolph Giuliani, where he attended Rudolph’s meeting with Zelensky aide Andriy Yermak, and witnessed Rudolph pressuring Yermak on behalf of President Trump to compel Zelensky to announce that his administration was launching a corruption investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden and alleged Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election,” The Beast reported.

Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested and charged last month with campaign finance violations.

