‘Lindsey Graham should resign if he won’t do his job’: Ex-Republican says Senator is unfit to even be a lawyer

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was blasted by a former Republican congressman on Tuesday for refusing to do his job.
Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee but has said he will not read any of the transcripts in the impeachment inquiry.
Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) blasted Graham on MSNBC.
“I think Lindsey Graham should resign if he’s not going to do his job,” Jolly said. “The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and he said he’s not going to look at the facts of the allegations against the president of the United States, that he worked with a foreign nation to corrupt the domestic elections in 2020.”
Not only did Jolly find Graham unfit for the U.S. Senate, but he also went so far as to argue Graham was not even fit to be a lawyer.
“If Lindsey Graham is unwilling to do his job, he needs to quit the United States Senate and he should hand in his bar license to the state of South Carolina,” Jolly added.
