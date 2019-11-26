Quantcast
LISTEN: Trump went on Bill O’Reilly’s radio show on Tuesday — to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus

Published

11 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump suggested his own defense lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, should be the fall guy for the administration’s Ukraine scandal.

The president made his argument during a Tuesday appearance with disgraced former Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly.

Trump suggested that anything Giuliani did in Ukraine was for other clients, and that he was not directing Giuliani.

Listen:


