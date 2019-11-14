LIVE COVERAGE: Multiple victims reported in Southern California school shooting
Police are searching for a shooter who opened fire at southern California high school.
The Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s office tweeted Thursday around 8 a.m. local time that shots had been fired at Saugus High School.
Saugus was placed on lockdown, along with nearby elementary schools.
Multiple victims were reported at the school, although few details were released.
The shooter remains at large.
