Losing Nemo: clownfish ‘cannot adapt to climate change’
The star of Pixar’s blockbuster “Finding Nemo” may be about to vanish again — this time for good — as its peculiar mating habits put it at risk from climate change, scientists said on Tuesday.
They observed the vibrantly colored clownfish — which live in anemones — for more than 10 years around Kimbe Island off eastern Papua New Guinea.
A team from France’s National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) along with other scientists established that the fish were picky about the way they choose their mates.
Given that both anemone and their clownfish tenants ultimately rely for their survival on coral, which is under threat from warming seas and threats such as pollution and human intrusion, they may need to adapt quickly.
The scientists say this can be achieved only with great difficulty.
“The reproductive success of a population is what guarantees (its ability) to adapt,” CNRS researcher Benoit Poujol told AFP.
And clownfish have a “very particular” reproductive cycle, dependent on a stable, benign environment.
Each anemone is home to one female fish, a sexually active male and several other males who are not sexually active.
“When the female dies, the male becomes female and the largest of the non-sexually active males became sexually active,” Poujol said.
“The clownfish does not have the genetic variation which will allow it to modify its reproduction (method) if there are environmental constraints.”
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last year warned that under 1.5C of warming Earth would lose at least 70 percent of its coral reefs.
Under 2C of warming coral, and the vital ecosystems it supports, would be virtually wiped out.
‘He knows absolutely nothing’: New report reveals Obama’s thoughts after his awkward Oval Office meeting with Trump
In a new piece for POLITICO, Ryan Lizza discusses how former President Obama, who's been relatively quiet during the first part of the Democratic primary, has been meeting with many Democratic presidential candidates in private, while balancing calls for him to be more outspoken against the presidency of Donald Trump.
The piece is getting quite a bit of attention for the fact that it highlights a dig Obama takes at his former Vice President Joe Biden.
"With one candidate, [Obama] pointed out that during his own 2008 campaign, he had an intimate bond with the electorate, especially in Iowa, that he no longer has. Then he added, 'And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden,'" Lizza reported.
Breaking Banner
‘This is wrong’: Wall Street Journal editors drop the hammer on Trump for undermining military justice
Donald Trump was on the receiving end of a stern editorial from the editors of the conservative Wall Street Journal, instructing the president to keep his nose out of military war crime investigations, trials and verdicts despite the fact that he is the commander-in-chief.
Under an editorial headed by Trump and the SEALs, the editors took up the president's controversial decision to insert himself into the military justice system in the case of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher who, as the Journal describes him, "was court-martialed but acquitted of all charges except for posing for a photograph with a dead enemy captive."
WATCH: Melania Trump gets loudly booed at opioid event in Baltimore
First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday was loudly booed during an event aimed at warning young people to stay off drugs.
While being introduced at the B’More Youth Summit, which is intended to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction, the first lady walked out on stage and was met with a chorus of loud boos from young people in the audience.
And the boos didn't stop after Melania started speaking, either.
In fact, the booing only grew louder when she said, "Thank you for the warm introduction and for inviting me today."
The noise did quiet down as the first lady began delivering the substance of her speech, however.