Maddow connects the dots: Trump ‘may have done this exact thing once before with Ukraine’

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow broke down how President Donald Trump may have committed an abuse of power with Ukraine for a second time.
“He may have done this exact thing once before with Ukraine, before he did it this time and got caught,” Maddow noted.
She noted a column in The Washington Post by David Ignatius that was published on Friday.
Before Volodymyr Zelensky was elected president the president was this man.
“A standard theme in detective thrillers is that the perpetrator feels compelled to return to the scene of the crime. It’s an irrational urge, and readers of such potboilers are often left wondering whether the protagonist secretly wants to get caught,” Ignatius wrote. “Perhaps we’re living a real-life version of this fictional plot in President Trump’s alleged solicitation of political help from Ukraine, which this week spawned a full-blown impeachment probe.”
Ignatius broke down how it appears Ukraine’s then-President Petro Poroshenko appears to have received a coveted White House meeting with Trump in 2017 after shelving an investigation into former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. The timeline suggests Giuliani may have brokered the deal during a visit to Kyiv.
Maddow explained how critical Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles may have also been part of the deal.
She then advanced the story by showing a clip of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), who sits on the Oversight Committee, hinting about the Javelins.
“If I were an enterprising reporter I would spend a little time on the issue of javelin missiles,” Connolly said.
Watch:
