Manafort said he would personally update Trump on WikiLeaks’ damaging Hillary Clinton leaks: Rick Gates

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates on Tuesday testified in court that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort said that he would personally give then-candidate Donald Trump updates on the timing of WikiLeaks’ damaging information dumps on Hillary Clinton.

As reported by Vox.com’s Andrew Prokop, Gates told the court that Manafort in 2016 instructed him to regularly touch base with Trump ally Roger Stone to get information about when WikiLeaks could be releasing stolen emails intended to harm Clinton’s campaign.

Manafort then said that he would update others in the campaign, “including the candidate,” about future email drops, Gates testified.

A prosecutor then asked Gates if the “candidate” that Manafort was referring to was Trump himself, and he replied, “Yes.”

Gates also testified that in July 2016, he walked in on a phone call between Trump and Roger Stone. Although he personally didn’t hear the contents of the conversation, Trump told him after hanging up with Stone that “more information” that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton would be coming.

Gates is testifying as a witness in the trial of Stone, who was indicted earlier this year on charges of perjury, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice.

