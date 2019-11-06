Massive, major victories for Democrats in Virginia and Kentucky as Trump fails to deliver wins for his GOP candidates

Democrats swept the Virginia State legislature Tuesday night, flipping both the House and Senate to blue for the first time since 1993. It’s just one of several massive, major victories the Democratic Party earned one year out from the 2020 presidential election.

Kentucky’s Tea Party Trump-endorsed Republican governor Matt Bevin lost his job Tuesday night, with Democrat Andy Beshear winning the gubernatorial race. President Donald Trump just 24 hours ago was delivering a rally urging Republicans to vote for Bevin. He lost.

Governor Bevin is refusing to concede, despite all major news outlets reporting he has lost.

How big a Democratic win in Kentucky is this? Trump won the state by 30 points in 2016.

A senior @DNC official responds to the Bevin Kentucky race, telling me, it’s a “big fucking deal..Trump spent big there and lost.” — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 6, 2019

Some more victories:

Remember the viral photo of the woman on her bicycle who flipped off Trump’s motorcade? That’s @julibriskman and she just won a Virginia election. https://t.co/8ruEyb8tuI — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 6, 2019

In his victory speech Andy Beshear pledges to “restore the voting rights of more than 140,000 citizens” — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 6, 2019

LIVE: Democrat Andy Beshear, apparent winner in Kentucky governor race, gives victory speech. https://t.co/2QGKbtBc19 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2019

