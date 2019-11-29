Matt Gaetz ‘adamantly’ denies wearing jean shorts in bizarre Twitter meltdown

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz continued his Twitter rampage against Georgia’s Republican governor on Friday with a bizarre denial about his fashion choices.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) reportedly plans to appoint financial executive Kelly Loeffler to a US Senate seat next week.

President Donald Trump has urged Kemp to appoint Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).

Gaetz lashed out at the fellow Republican for not doing Trump’s bidding with the appointment.

Twitter user Ryan Matthew Mahoney, who identifies himself as #TeamKemp in his profile, blasted Gaetz.

“Self-serving politicians who wear tight, acid-washed jean shorts and cowardly hide behind their keyboard can’t cut it in South Georgia,” Mahoney charged.

Gaetz took time out from his Thanksgiving holiday to respond.

“I adamantly deny wearing jean shorts or anything acid-washed after 1998, but that isn’t the real point,” Gaetz wrote.

“I do own some jeans on the tighter side, which is nothing to be ashamed about,” he added.

