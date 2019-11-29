Quantcast
Matt Gaetz ‘adamantly’ denies wearing jean shorts in bizarre Twitter meltdown

37 mins ago

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz continued his Twitter rampage against Georgia’s Republican governor on Friday with a bizarre denial about his fashion choices.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) reportedly plans to appoint financial executive Kelly Loeffler to a US Senate seat next week.

President Donald Trump has urged Kemp to appoint Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).

Gaetz lashed out at the fellow Republican for not doing Trump’s bidding with the appointment.

Twitter user Ryan Matthew Mahoney, who identifies himself as #TeamKemp in his profile, blasted Gaetz.

“Self-serving politicians who wear tight, acid-washed jean shorts and cowardly hide behind their keyboard can’t cut it in South Georgia,” Mahoney charged.

Gaetz took time out from his Thanksgiving holiday to respond.

“I adamantly deny wearing jean shorts or anything acid-washed after 1998, but that isn’t the real point,” Gaetz wrote.

“I do own some jeans on the tighter side, which is nothing to be ashamed about,” he added.

Three wounded in mass-stabbing in The Hague — attacker shot dead by police: report

21 mins ago

November 29, 2019

Three people were wounded in a stabbing in one of the main shopping streets in the centre of the Dutch city of The Hague on Friday night, police said.

"Stabbing incident with several wounded at the Grote Marktstraat in The Hague. Emergency services are on site," the city's police said on Twitter.

Police later said that three people were wounded in the incident, which came as European cities were on alert after a suspected terror stabbing in London killed two people.

Dutch news agency ANP quoted sources as saying there was "no talk of a terror motive", but there was no immediate confirmation.

Trump rolls back some Chinese tariffs as US manufacturers beg him for help: report

2 hours ago

November 29, 2019

According to a report at Business Insider, Donald Trump's administration is rolling back some proposed tariffs, that were a part of his greater trade war with China, after manufacturers came hat in hand looking for relief.

On Friday, as consumers kicked off the holiday buying season, manufacturers were notified that the government would "shield dozens of products from steep import tariffs it levied against China last year."

