Quantcast
Connect with us

Meet Trump’s ‘see no evil’ energy commission nominee

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Thanks for your support!
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

Sarah Okeson
Sarah Okeson

The attorney Trump nominated for a seat on a federal commission that oversees pipeline construction and other energy projects wants to impose the legal equivalent of the three monkeys that see no evil in assessing how oil and gas companies are destroying our planet.

James Danly, a relatively inexperienced attorney who was an associate at the mega-lobbying and law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom before the White House named him the general counsel for the commission, prefers the benign-sounding phrase “humble regulator.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“To suggest that FERC may do nothing not explicitly stated is to misunderstand Congress’ intent,” said Scott Hempling, a law professor at Georgetown.

Danly used this hands-off approach in a case involving the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. when he and other commission attorneys said that limitations in the Natural Gas Act meant the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission didn’t have to look at possible greenhouse gas emissions.

Chief Judge Merrick Garland and two other justices on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit chided FERC for that reasoning, writing that the National Environmental Policy Act requires FERC “to at least attempt to obtain the information necessary to fulfill its statutory responsibilities.” The appellate court did uphold FERC’s decision authorizing the pipeline.

Danly has been influenced by the Federalist Society, the same people who helped bring us Brett Kavanaugh and are stacking the appellate courts with closed-minded, right-wing justices. The Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources is scheduled to consider his nomination on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Glick, the sole Democrat on the commission, has been voting against proposed pipeline projects. He noted that the commission order for another recent pipeline, the NGPL Lockridge Pipeline project, says “not a single word about climate change or the impact of climate change.”

A report from the Institute for Policy Integrity at the NYU School of Law says FERC has a legal obligation under the Natural Gas Act to consider increases in greenhouse gases from pipeline projects and could estimate the harm.

The Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, a trade group for the gas pipeline industry, spent $1.4 million on federal lobbying last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission is reviewing how it does pipeline approvals, and Danly would be another vote to help oil and gas companies build more pipelines as our planet overheats.

The Delaware Riverkeeper Network said the pipeline review process needs to be reformed to minimize the potential for accidents. The Keystone pipeline, which Trump wants to extend, recently spilled more than 380,000 gallons of oil in North Dakota.

Environmentalists have stalled the three biggest U.S. pipelines that are planned or under construction, including the Keystone XL pipeline, with legal challenges. The 600-mile Atlantic Coast pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina may not be completed unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns a decision blocking it from crossing the Appalachian Trail in Virginia. Another court stopped work on the 303-mile Mountain Valley gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How religious extremism gives narcissists ‘the illusion they are speaking for God’

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is being hailed as a major victory in the war on terror. But al-Baghdadi and ISIS fit a pattern known as “the toxic triangle” — destructive leaders, susceptible followers, and conducive environments — that can explain how tyrannical leaders with personality disorders come to power and maintain it. Personality disorders are key to understanding how the toxic triangle operates, but the focus is on a system much larger than just the leader alone—both the system of followers and their ideology, and the larger social system out of which they arise.

Such systems don’t just generate one disordered leader, but an abundance of potential ones. Which is why al-Baghdadi’s death can be so profoundly misunderstood, and why I wanted to ask an expert on the toxic triangle to explain it from that perspective.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Capitalism created the post-truth society — and that may be its undoing

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

No economic system has lasted forever. And I imagine that some day, when historians are studying the rise and fall of capitalism, they might look back at Glenn Beck's 2010 Earth Day meltdown as a seminal moment  — an exemplar for how capitalism created the post-truth society that seems destined to doom its ability to function.

Though it was only 8 years ago, we have largely forgotten how far-right firebrand Glenn Beck essentially prophesied the brand of spite politics that animates much of the right today. On his radio show, Beck gleefully shared with his listeners his plans to turn on as many lights as possible in his home during Earth Hour, and to intentionally pollute as much as possible on Earth Day. "I'm going to burn garbage in my backyard with Styrofoam," Beck told a caller on his April 22, 2010 radio program. "Have you cut down your Earth Day tree yet and put it in your living room? It's great. I decorate mine with heat lamps, but that's a different story," he bragged. "You know, in our Earth Day, what we've decided to do is turn on every light in the studio because we have some cockroaches to expose tonight in the bright light."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s self-destructive diet: Psychiatrist says unhealthy food choices may affect his mental health

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's well-documented eating habits are far from what a nutritionist would deem ideal. The most powerful man in the world often skips breakfast. When he does eat the most important meal of the day, he opts for bacon, McDonald's Egg McMuffins or "made in the USA" cereals high in sugar.

When Trump visits McDonald's for lunch or dinner, his go-to order for one meal ?— two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish and a chocolate shake ?— clocks in at 2,390 calories. He might chase that with up to 12 Diet Cokes a day. The president's love of the iconic American fast-food chain is reportedly motivated at least in part by a fear of being poisoned. That's just one quirk in a highly quirky diet.

Continue Reading
 
 