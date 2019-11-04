Meghan McCain claims ‘100 percent’ knowledge of primary campaigns — and mutters as her arguments are picked apart
Meghan McCain boasted about her expertise on primary politics, and then muttered objections as co-host Sunny Hostin proved her wrong.
“The View” opened Monday’s show with a discussion on Beto O’Rourke leaving the presidential primary race, and McCain blamed his stance on gun control — but admitted that she assumed all Democrats intended to take away guns.
“That’s the point of the electoral process is that you are supposed to sink or swim,” McCain said. “That’s the whole point so you know when you get to the general, you know who you’re working with.”
“I’ve been shocked at how poorly some candidates are doing in polling,” she added. “I’m shocked Kamala (Harris) is doing as poorly as she is, just because, again, I thought she had a bigger base than that. She’s tied with an Andrew Yang in New Hampshire right now.”
Co-host Joy Behr argued that Harris had sunk in the polls because she attacked Joe Biden’s record on race in the first Democratic debate, but Hostin insisted it was too early to count her out.
“I think it’s still too early,” Hostin said. “I really do think it’s very, very early to say that Kamala is out of it.”
McCain countered by pointing that the Iowa caucuses were only three months away.
“The problem with Iowa is you start getting momentum,” McCain said. “You talk about people wanting to get excited. People are going to see a winner in both of those races and it will create momentum that downturns into Super Tuesday.”
“Primary politics is the only thing I know 100 percent well,” she added. “I grew up in this. It’s actually not that much time.”
Hostin came back with some historic examples that countered McCain’s point.
“To get in, the deadline to run for president in 2020 is Nov. 3, 2020,” Hostin said. “There is still time.”
“Good luck with that, whoever’s doing that” McCain replied.
“Ronald Reagan was the shortest person to sort of launch a campaign,” Hostin said. “Less than 400 days before the election, and he became president. He didn’t announce until mid-November, 1979.”
“He gave himself only 357 days before winning,” Hostin continued. “There’s time.”
“But that’s, like, the ’80s,” McCain repeated, as the show went to commercial.
READ IT: Impeachment inquiry releases full testimony of ex-ambassadors Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley
The House impeachment inquiry on Monday released the full transcripts of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and former Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State Ambassador P. Michael McKinley.
"BREAKING," read a post from the official Twitter account for the House Intel Committee. "House Intel, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees just released transcripts of testimony from Ambassadors Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley. It's time for the American public to see the evidence for themselves."
Trump busted for ‘ludicrous’ lie to UK family whose son was killed by American official’s wife
President Donald Trump last week told his political ally Nigel Farage that unnamed lawyers were to blame for an aborted meeting between the wife of an American diplomat and the family of a British teenager whom she killed while driving on the wrong side of the road.
However, a spokesman for the family now tells CNN's Daniel Dale that Trump's attempt to blame lawyers to the failed meeting attempt is nothing more than a "lie."
Last month, Trump drew headlines when he invited the family of the late British teen Harry Dunn to meet with Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American official who fatally struck the 19-year-old's motorcycle this past August. The Dunn family spokesman now tells Dale that they backed out of the meeting on their own and that no lawyers were involved in that decision
‘To the Supreme Court’: Jay Sekulow admits Trump is almost out of options for withholding tax returns
Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, insisted on Monday that he would appeal to the Supreme Court after a lower court said that a grand jury can see the president's tax records.
In a ruling on Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the president's immunity from federal prosecution "does not bar the enforcement of a state grand jury subpoena."
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. is pursuing a case related to hush money that was paid to several women who allegedly had affairs with Trump.