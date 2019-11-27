Melania Trump was booed because she’s ‘married to a criminal who’s destroying democracy’: Rob Reiner

On Tuesday, actor and director Rob Reiner tweeted that First Lady Melania Trump had earned the boos from her teenage audience while at a Baltimore high school for an opioid event — because she is “married to a Criminal who’s destroying Democracy.”

Don’t think I’ve ever heard of a First Lady being booed. But when you’re married to a Criminal who’s destroying Democracy, it comes with the territory. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 26, 2019

It should be noted that Trump is not only at odds with the politics of Baltimore, he drew outrage by picking a fight with the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who represented the city, and called his district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Moreover, Melania Trump has frequently embraced the politics of her husband, supporting his racist Birther conspiracy theory against President Barack Obama and wearing an “I really don’t care” jacket while visiting a Texas city that was ground zero for the family separation crisis.