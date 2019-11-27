Quantcast
Melania Trump was booed because she’s ‘married to a criminal who’s destroying democracy’: Rob Reiner

On Tuesday, actor and director Rob Reiner tweeted that First Lady Melania Trump had earned the boos from her teenage audience while at a Baltimore high school for an opioid event — because she is “married to a Criminal who’s destroying Democracy.”

It should be noted that Trump is not only at odds with the politics of Baltimore, he drew outrage by picking a fight with the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who represented the city, and called his district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Moreover, Melania Trump has frequently embraced the politics of her husband, supporting his racist Birther conspiracy theory against President Barack Obama and wearing an “I really don’t care” jacket while visiting a Texas city that was ground zero for the family separation crisis.


Psychiatry professor calls for a ‘full neurological workup’ after Trump touts record ‘sock rocket’ at rally

November 27, 2019

A psychiatry professor is sounding the alarm about President Donald Trump's slurred speech, most recently after he touted a record "sock rocket" during his campaign rally in Florida Tuesday.

Seth Davin Norrholm, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University School of Medicine, is arguing that the president should undergo a full neurological examination after yet another video showed him slurring his words in public.

The latest video shows Trump telling rallygoers, "You know we just set another sock rocket... you saw that, right? The stock market!"

Trump has surrounded himself with new yes men who have no problem destroying the constitution: Washington Post

November 27, 2019

On Wednesday, the Washington Post editorial board published a scathing indictment of President Donald Trump's "second act" of Cabinet officials.

"The Trump presidency has entered a dangerous new phase," wrote the board. "Administration officials who had some scruples have given way to men (yes, only men) whose first priority seems to be retaining their jobs. Because the chief requirement for that is personal loyalty to the president, who has shown himself to be without scruple, decency or respect for the Constitution, the result is the progressive erosion of core institutions."

How Trump supporters employ the same faulty ‘logic’ as anti-vaxxers and flat earthers

November 27, 2019

While watching the House impeachment hearings, I realized my two decades of research into why people ignore, reject or deny science had a political parallel.

From anti-evolutionists to anti-vaccine advocates, known as “anti-vaxxers,” climate change deniers to Flat Earthers, science deniers all follow a common pattern of faulty reasoning that allows them to reject what they don’t want to believe – and accept what they favor – based on a misunderstanding of how science deals with evidence.

