Trump pounded for unleashing ‘language used in Nazi Germany’ in his racist attack on Elijah Cummings

Following President Donald Trump’s racist Twitter outburst attacking the Baltimore-based district of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being wants to live,” former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance sharply condemned his remarks.

Trump, Vance pointed out, is using the same language the Nazis used to dehumanize their victims in the Third Reich:

People would do well to note that Trump is adopting the vermin & infestation language used in Nazi Germany about Jews, Romas & others. Trump will ultimately come for everyone who won’t kowtow to him & acede to his plans. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 27, 2019

Trump, who was angered by Cummings’ criticism of his border security policy, has been doubling down on racial grievance politics, possibly as a 2020 election ploy to excite his base. His latest outburst follows his demand that four Democratic congresswomen of color should “go back” where they came from.