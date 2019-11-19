Meltdown: After watching impeachment hearing Trump lashes out at Dems and media as ‘sick’ days after hospital visit
President Donald Trump admitted he was watching portions of Tuesday’s impeachment hearings, and at a Cabinet meeting in front of reporters and cameras he lashed out at Democrats and the media for questioning his health.
“These people are sick. They’re sick,” Trump said, just days after being ushered to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an unscheduled visit. “And the press really in this country is dangerous. We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite. We have a very corrupt media.”
“I hope they can get their act straightened out, because it’s very, very bad, and very, very dangerous for our country,” the president concluded. “Go ahead, please. Go,” Trump ordered, telling reporters to leave.
TRUMP offers these uplifting words about Democrats: “These people are sick. They’re sick. And the press really in this country is dangerous. We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite. We have a very corrupt media.” pic.twitter.com/ukt4AGZevc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2019
A White House official then yelled at reporters to get out. Watch the president’s face:
A White House official *SCREAMS* at reporters to get out of the Oval Office as Trump makes bizarre facial expressions pic.twitter.com/Q8fJZQpuug
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2019
It’s unclear why President Trump repeatedly claims, “We don’t have freedom of the press in this country.”
Minutes earlier Trump called the House’s impeachment investigation “a little kangaroo court, headed by little Shifty Schiff,” referring to House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff. “We don’t have lawyers, we don’t have witnesses, we don’t have anything – and yet I just got to watch, and the Republicans are killing it, because it’s a – it’s a scam. A big scam. They’re doing something that the Founders never thought possible and the Founders didn’t want.
Eric Swalwell debunks Elise Stefanik’s entire defense of Trump in just 15 seconds
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on Tuesday quickly took apart Rep. Elise Stefanik's (R-NY) defense of President Donald Trump during public impeachment hearings.
While questioning Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Stefanik made a point of emphasizing delivering military aid to Ukraine requires ensuring that the country is working to root out corruption.
"You testified that you understood that Congress had passed, under the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative, a legal obligation to certify that corruption is being addressed?" she asked Vindman.
"That is correct," he replied.
"So for the public listening, we are not just talking about President Trump focusing on anti-corruption in Ukraine," she said. "But it is so critical, so important that when hard-earned taxpayer dollars are given to foreign nations that, by law, overwhelmingly bipartisan support requires anti-corruption in Ukraine in order to get U.S. taxpayer-funded aid."
Trump has likely added witness intimidation to the list of impeachable offenses: reporter
President Donald Trump has not only railed against diplomat Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and one of the witnesses in the impeachment inquiry — he has done so in the middle of her public testimony. And journalist Bess Levin, reporting in Vanity Fair, asserts that by doing so, Trump might be adding witness tampering and witness intimidation to the articles of impeachment that the U.S. House of Representatives could indict him on.
On Friday morning, Trump tweeted, “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him.”
2020 Election
‘Disqualifying’: Pete Buttigieg faces backlash for praising right-wing Tea Party movement in resurfaced 2010 video
"I believe we might find that we have a lot in common," Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said during an event hosted by Citizens for Common Sense.
South Bend, Indiana Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is facing backlash over a resurfaced video from 2010 in which he offered words of praise for the right-wing Tea Party movement and expressed a desire to find common ground.
During an October 2010 forum in Indiana hosted by the Tea Party-affiliated group Citizens for Common Sense, Buttigieg—then a candidate for Indiana state treasurer—told the audience that "there's some, especially in my party, who think the Tea Party's a wholly owned subsidiary of the Republican Party."