Michael Flynn offered to use his intelligence contacts to get Hillary Clinton’s emails: Mueller memos

Published

1 min ago

on

The newly released cache of memos from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s contacts with Russia contained several new startling facts — one of which was that, according to political consultant Rick Gates’ testimony to federal prosecutors, former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn suggested he could use his connections to the intelligence community to get Hillary Clinton’s supposedly “missing” emails, then an obsession of Trump’s.

“Gates recalled a time on the campaign aircraft when candidate Trump said, ‘get the emails,'” said the memo. “Flynn said he could use his intelligence sources to obtain the emails.”

The memo went on to say that Flynn “was adamant the Russians did not carry out the hack” of the Democratic National Committee or Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, and “to support this theory Flynn advised, based on his experience, the United States Intelligence Community (USIC) was not capable of figuring it out.”

Gates pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the United States and making false statements to investigators, and went on to testify against his former associate, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, now serving a seven-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Flynn, who briefly served as Trump’s National Security Adviser, initially cooperated with prosecutors after pleading guilty to false statements himself, but later unsuccessfully tried to challenge the legitimacy of the Mueller investigation in court. His sentencing is scheduled to take place in December.

November 2, 2019

