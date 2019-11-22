Michael Steele hilariously shreds the RNC for spending $100K on Donald Trump Jr’s ‘dumb book nobody’s going to read’

Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, trashed the organization he once led over revelations that donor money was used to boost sales of Donald Trump Jr.’s new book.

The former RNC chair told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he wasn’t a bit surprised by the reports, and said the GOP organization has been absolutely corrupted by President Donald Trump.

“Of course it was the RNC — SOBs,” Steele said. “Oh my god.”

“Look, let me just tell you how screwed up this is,” he continued. “Before I became national chairman, I had written a book on how the Republican Party can regroup after the 2008 shellacking, after the 2006, you know, bang-up at the polls, and move the party forward, and people looked at me and said, ‘How dare you write a book and try to profit off of the RNC.'”

“These days they’re just giving away $100,000 to the president’s son — are you kidding me?” Steele added. “This is the kind of internal corruption that people complained about inside the RNC for a long time, and then guys like myself and others come along and try to change the system. We get booted out, they reinstate it and go big and bold with it, and then to sit up and lie up front, ‘No, we didn’t do that,’ knowing that they’ve got to report it on the FEC report and when it comes out everybody in the world’s going to see it and they’re going to say, what is this $100,000 for? It’s just unbelievable.”

That money came from donors who want to elect GOP candidates in races all across the country, Steele said, but the RNC is using it to dole out favors to political insiders.

“Those are moms and dads, grandpas and grandmas, who write a check for $50, $100 to the RNC to help elect candidates,” he said, “not to go out and buy some dumb-behind book that nobody’s going to read, all right, and the fact of the matter is, it’s just — it’s incredible just the sheer corruption, top-down, throughout the RNC now, just been wholly owned as a subsidiary of the Trump Organization.”

“It’s not just the books, folks, it’s everything else,” Steele added. “It’s legal fees, it’s trips, it’s all kinds of expenses that the RNC is taking on, spending donor money to take care of the business of the Trump family and its organization. So I don’t want to hear the whining from the members anymore about where the money’s going and why candidates are running for county council and mayor in local races aren’t getting cash.”