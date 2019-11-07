Quantcast
Mick Mulvaney officially subpoenaed by Congress as impeachment heats up: report

1 hour ago

Congress has officially subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff, Politico reported Thursday.

“House impeachment investigators have subpoenaed acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, demanding that he testify about his knowledge of President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine,” Politico reported.

“Mulvaney had already signaled he would likely refuse lawmakers’ demands to testify, and the White House has issued a blanket order against cooperating with the impeachment probe,” Politico noted.

At an October 17th press conference, Mulvaney admitted Trump had a quid pro quo with Ukraine and told reporters to “get over it.”


